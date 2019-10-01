SocialFlow Releases 2019 Industry Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialFlow, the industry-leading software platform for publishers and media companies, announced today's release of their 2019 industry report, The Media is Social.

The report analyzed more than 75 million posts made by SocialFlow clients across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Those posts generated nearly two trillion impressions and 16 billion user clicks.

"Our publishing clients distinguish themselves with both quality and quantity of content on social networks," said SocialFlow CEO Jim Anderson. "The commercial value of the attention generated by our clients' content is more than $8 billion."

The report examines the overall health of media companies' content on the social platforms and highlights data-driven opportunities to drive better performance of social content. New data presented in the report includes:

- Facebook click rates are up. Publisher click rates have risen about 50% over the past 18 months.

- Instagram is a win/lose. Instagram posts crush those from other platforms in terms of engagement (nearly 50x). But because of Instagram's design, the posts drive almost no click traffic.

- Holiday and weekend posts rule. Significantly fewer posts made on weekends and holidays mean less competition for user attention, and more clicks for those posts that do go out.

- Nearly three-quarters of scheduled posts go out on the quarter-hour, or one minute later. This clustering behavior creates a content glut and leaves opportunity at almost every other minute of every hour.

- Video content outperforms other posts types on Facebook and Twitter. Average video post engagement is three to five times more than other post types.

- "Love" beats "Angry" on Facebook. Users are becoming more expressive on Facebook, and use of the "Love" reaction is growing faster than the "Angry" one.

The full whitepaper is available for download here.

SocialFlow will host a webinar to present the report's findings on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00pm EST. Stephanie Fossan, VP of Strategy and Megan Smith, Director of Client Services will share the data in the report plus actionable recommendations based on the data. Register for the webinar.

