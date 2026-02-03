Socialhub.AI Strengthens Microsoft Alliance to Launch AI-Native Customer Intelligence Platform on Azure

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialhub.AI today announced the launch of its next-generation Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) and a deepened strategic partnership with Microsoft, formalized through a multi-year Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). The announcement was made during NRF 2026, alongside a joint showcase event hosted at Microsoft's New York office.

As retailers continue to struggle with fragmented CRM, CDP and marketing systems, Socialhub.AI positions its AI-native CIP as a unified intelligence layer that connects data, decisioning and activation in real time. Built entirely on Microsoft Azure, the platform enables enterprises to move beyond disconnected tools and dashboards toward a continuous, closed-loop customer intelligence model that operates across the entire customer lifecycle.

At the event, Socialhub.AI demonstrated how its CIP consolidates customer data from multiple sources—including CRM, POS, e-commerce, web, mobile applications and social platforms—into an AI-ready semantic layer. Powered by a multi-agent AI engine, the platform continuously analyzes customer signals, predicts intent and behavior, and determines next-best actions. These actions are then orchestrated in real time across more than 50 channels, including email, SMS, web personalization, loyalty programs and call centers.

The platform's multi-agent architecture functions as an "AI team-in-a-box," with specialized agents supporting strategy development, analytics, campaign design and loyalty decisioning. Human teams define business objectives, guardrails and priorities, while AI plans and executes at machine scale. This human–AI co-creation model accelerates insight-to-action cycles and enables enterprises to deliver more precise, timely and personalized customer engagement.

Socialhub.AI's CIP leverages a broad range of Azure services, including Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Machine Learning and Azure AI capabilities for vision, speech and document intelligence. Azure's enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance framework further ensures the platform meets requirements such as GDPR and PCI-DSS, while supporting global deployment and data residency needs.

"The market is shifting from adding more tools to building a true Customer Intelligence Platform," said Bill Huang, Founder and CEO of Socialhub.AI. "By deepening our partnership with Microsoft on Azure, we provide retailers with an AI-native platform that unifies data, intelligence and execution—built on a cloud foundation they already trust."

Socialhub.AI's Customer Intelligence Platform is available through the Microsoft commercial marketplace, allowing enterprises to adopt the solution while aligning with and optimizing existing Azure commitments.

