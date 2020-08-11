Socially Determined Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk and Meet Compliance Requirements

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health care technology company Socially Determined, a leading provider of social risk analytics, announced today that it has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Socially Determined in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We are proud to be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe," stated Trenor Williams, MD, CEO and co-founder of Socially Determined. "Socially Determined has been dedicated to data privacy and security since day one. Our Chief Technology Officer, David Conrad, led this important initiative to demonstrate to our customers that we are committed to meeting the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information."

"Socially Determined was founded with a security-first culture. The HITRUST certification process was a natural evolution of the secure policies, procedures, and technologies implemented from our organization's inception," added David Conrad, CTO and CISO of Socially Determined. "This HITRUST Certification validates the investments we've made in our people to put data security first, and the investments we've made in our product ensure the highest protection for sensitive data."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are happy that Socially Determined has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers."

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined is a Washington, DC-based health care technology and analytics company focused on measuring the impact of the social determinants of health (SDOH). SocialScape® is the industry's first analytics platform to quantify and visualize social risk using the largest curated repository of SDOH data in the nation. The technology is supported by a team of experts who provide SDOH program evaluation and measurement, offer deep cohort analysis, and guide clients through analytic insights to grow their lines of business into new geographies and risk arrangements. Learn more at www.SociallyDetermined.com.

About HITRUST®

Since it was founded in 2007, HITRUST has championed programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy, information security and risk management leaders from the public and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains, and provides broad access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management frameworks as well as related assessment and assurance methodologies.

For more information, visit www.hitrustalliance.net.

