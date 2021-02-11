Socially Distanced Vegas Weddings--New Open-Air Chapel at Nelson's Ghost Town Sees Huge Increase in Marriages

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic Las Vegas Weddings, a local wedding destination, tour, and photography business, is pleased to report a significant uptick in rustic outdoor wedding bookings, due in part to the new open-air chapel at Nelson's Ghost Town, located 1 hour from the Vegas Strip.

Adventurous outdoor wedding chapel at a real Nevada Ghost Town and Mine. Have your wedding in a unique open air wedding chapel and then have wedding photos shot around the numerous back drops of this amazing location. Enjoy a stress free and COVID free wedding when you book an all-inclusive wedding that includes you Minister, Photographer, video of ceremony, flowers and free limousine Transportation.

Couples looking to get married are now forgoing the traditional big weddings and instead opting to elope to Las Vegas to exchange their vows in one of several scenic outdoor destinations. The recently constructed open-air chapel at Nelson's Ghost Town allows them and their wedding party to have a beautiful and memorable ceremony while still adhering to social distancing best practices.

In its heyday, Nelson was a nefarious mining boomtown that had a reputation for violence and bloodshed. Nowadays, it's a premier wedding destination and tourist attraction that beckons both Hollywood movie studios and love-struck couples looking to tie the knot in a rustic setting.

"Nelson is continually growing, expanding, and building new amenities. It's our second most popular location after Valley of Fire," says Scenic Las Vegas Weddings owner Trey Tomsik. "With California movie studios shut down for COVID-19, a lot of them are using Nelson for their productions. So, I'm seeing a huge spike in both domestic and international couples who have seen Nelson featured in a movie and are looking to get married at this iconic destination."

In addition to planning, performing, and photographing outdoor weddings, Trey also owns and operates a Vegas Tour company. "Couples who are interested in this area will often take my Nelson's Ghost Town tours and then return to get married in this amazing desert location," Trey continued. "Nelson will only grow in popularity as they continue to add new features and landmarks that attract couples who are looking for a unique and memorable wedding experience."

About Scenic Las Vegas Weddings

Established in 2000, Scenic Las Vegas Weddings is a full-service Las Vegas destination wedding firm that offers couples the chance to get married and have photos taken in one of several iconic Las Vegas outdoor locations. The company was founded by Las Vegas native Trey Tomsik who has a lengthy career as a professional wedding photographer. For more information on Scenic Las Vegas Weddings or to speak to Trey, please visit our website at https://www.sceniclasvegasweddings.com/.

