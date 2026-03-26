Socialtrait Can Predict How Ideas Spread Before They Go Live

Two years of enterprise deployments, a US patent, and proven results with Target and other Fortune 100 companies. Social Media Multiverse is built on that foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialtrait, a behavioral simulation AI company, has been developing and deploying a behavioral simulation environment that models how ideas, narratives, and influence move through human populations before they play out in the real world. Today, the company is making that environment more broadly available through Social Media Multiverse, introducing the new category of Behavioral Simulation AI.

Social Media Multiverse is a simulated social media environment where brands can test how content will perform before it goes live, modeling audience behavior and downstream impact in advance. Where traditional research captures a single moment in reaction, Social Media Multiverse shows how narratives evolve over time, giving brands a forward-looking view of how ideas spread through populations before any real-world commitment is made. Each synthetic persona is constructed across more than 50 behavioral and psychographic variables and carries a persistent identity through Socialtrait's Agent World Protocol, meaning it remembers prior interactions, holds consistent beliefs, and responds the way a real person with that background would. The engine is US-patented and has already been validated against real-world outcomes with Fortune 100 companies across the globe.

"Socialtrait enriches our understanding of consumer input by offering deep context and powerful analytics. With Socialtrait, teams can now deliver even more rich, on-demand actionable insights. It's an essential tool for staying ahead in today's market," said Jillian Tirath, VP of Strategy, Insights and Analytics, formerly at Nike and Coca-Cola.

A brand can fast-forward through a simulated launch to see whether a campaign catches or dies before spending anything. Two creative concepts can be run head-to-head to see which spreads further, through which communities, and is driven by which individuals. Teams can watch a competitor's campaign move through their audience and model the counter-message that intercepts it. The simulations reproduce emergent phenomena found in real social networks, including how influence concentrates and how information jumps between communities, so the outputs reflect how things actually behave rather than how a model assumes they should.

Socialtrait's work has already delivered practical value for brands and insights teams looking to move faster and make more informed decisions.

"A caption recommended by their platform resulted in 50% more engagement with our target audience than the one planned by a top ad agency," said Sree Kumar P, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI PruLife.

For research and strategy teams, the value is also in scale and realism.

"With traditional focus groups, having an interactive discussion with 100+ people would be impossible. Socialtrait allows me to create AI communities that provide realistic comments and suggestions on every aspect of my campaign," said Gareth Lofthouse, Research and Thought Leadership Consultant, Co-founder of Financial Times Longitude.

That same flexibility has made the platform useful across a range of research applications.

"Socialtrait delivered fast, accurate, and actionable insights. Their psychographic profiling provided unique perspectives that aligned closely with traditional research methods. The team's flexibility and focus on actionable insights made the collaboration seamless," said Fran W. Guzman, Insights and Strategy, Pilot44.

Socialtrait has also supported innovation efforts for research partners building AI-led solutions of their own.

"Socialtrait has proven to be an indispensable partner in this journey. Their innovative approach using synthetic AI communities served as a critical milestone in advancing our AI-driven research solutions. With their rare combination of passion for innovation and technical expertise, we look forward to creating even greater value together in the future," said a representative of Hankook Research, whose clients include Samsung and Hankook Tyres.

Interest in behavioral simulation is increasing, with new companies and funding entering the space. Socialtrait has been operating in production with enterprise customers and brands like Target, open to enterprise customers, investors, and researchers.

"Every major technology category has a defining moment when everyone stops theorizing and ships," said Vivek Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Socialtrait. "We have been building and proving this in the real world for two years and Behavioral Simulation AI is now at that moment Social Media Multiverse will show you what our engine can do."

Social Media Multiverse extends Socialtrait's work as part of a broader platform focused on modeling how ideas and influence develop before they play out in the real world. More information is available at socialtrait.com. Early access is available via waitlist.

About Socialtrait

Socialtrait is among the first companies to move Behavioral Simulation AI from concept to enterprise deployment, building a new category of technology that models how ideas, narratives, and influence move through human networks before they reach the real world. Its US-patented engine creates lifelike digital populations that interact, influence each other, and respond to content the way real audiences do, with 86% validated accuracy across industries and geographies. The company has spent two years deploying this technology with enterprise customers, including Target, Intuit, and Nestlé Nespresso, and is now launching the first in a suite of vertical products built on that foundation. Learn more at https://socialtrait.ai.

Media contact

Ksenia Kulik, Interdependence

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SOURCE Socialtrait