Societal: Ethical Fashion Brand Merges Eco-friendly Clothing with the Promotion of Human Rights

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been a tough pill to swallow in more ways than one. However, English Designer Dean Jones has put his best foot forward and led with a now-or-never mind set.

Enter: Societal a New Ethical Fashion Brand

Societal is a socially conscious eco-friendly fashion brand and driving force for change. We connect people with the new and next of fashion, style, culture and art. Our product range of eco-friendly clothing and organic brand clothing includes ethical t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, tank tops, crop-tops, backpacks and hats, etc. As a eco brand clothing company we're constantly working behind the seams to ensure that the good stuff you'll see in a print or collar detail is matched by a beautiful backstory! We want to make your journey into ethical fashion as seamless as possible so you can look good and feel good, in the knowledge that your purchase has made a difference.

The London-born ethical-brand is all about connecting people from around the world and creating wearable art that tells a story, inspires, and reminds people that "we are one." The "we feeling" or the "sense of us" is expressed throughout Societal. The concept of expressing, rather than repressing emotion shows up particularly in its 100% Human Collection.

Jones said, "What one wears, how one wears it and when one wears it constitutes expressions of degrees of social freedoms and influences. We believe our designs can be a driving force of change, not just a reflection of it."

Societal has pledged 1% of sales to environmental and social justice organisations.

"We understand that our initiatives are a small step in an industry-wide shift. However, we hope our actions inspire a movement of socially responsible apparel from the ground up," said Dean. "The launch of our Black Lives Matter Collection is just the beginning of more social and environmentally conscious collections to come."

Jones attended Central St Martins College, a prominent public tertiary art school in London England from 1996-2001 and said, 'The clothing industry is basically unregulated. Socially, the global fashion industry has largely been built on low wages paid to people working in factories abroad but also increasingly in the UK, in cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and London. However, Societal has the respect and promotion of human rights at its core and is working to ensure that out clothing is matched by a beautiful backstory!"

Societal has a selection of ethical t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, crop tops, dresses along with matching face masks. Societal also has cool ethical prints so you can decorate your new pad, too. Jones said, "Societal is more than an ethical fashion brand, it's a call to action."

Societal is catering to those looking for fresh, new, authentic voices and believe wholeheartedly in their mission.

Each product you see on Societal Store is made on-demand—once you place an order, Societal produces it specifically for you. This allows Societal to avoid overproduction and textile waste, as they pride themselves on being part of the sustainable fashion movement. Jones said, "Sustainable fashion is the future and we have taken steps to ensure we're part of the movement."

For more information visit: Https://societal.store

