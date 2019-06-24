Societe Generale Announces Co-Heads of Equities and Equity Derivatives Americas

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Masserio and Salim Nemouchi are appointed Co-Heads of Equities and Equity Derivatives Americas, effective Q3 2019. As Co-Heads, they will directly oversee all equities and derivatives trading and sales activities in the Americas. They replace Hatem Mustapha, who was recently appointed Head of Global Markets for the Americas, effective Q3 2019.

Masserio's and Nemouchi's focus will be to continue to grow the equities and derivatives franchise in the Americas in line with the bank's strategy of focusing on the expansion of its investment solutions business, further developing its financing activities and optimizing its flow business.

They will report to Hatem Mustapha and to Alexandre Fleury, Global Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives. Both will continue to be based in New York.

Biographies

Salim Nemouchi

Salim Nemouchi joined Societe Generale in 2004 in Paris where he started as Trader and then Head of Desk within the Structured Equity Finance team. He moved to New York in 2013 where he became Head of Securities Financing and Delta One Trading Americas and subsequently took the role of Head of the Linear Trading group within Equities and Equity Derivatives Americas in 2017. He graduated from Paris Sud University with a master's degree in mathematical engineering.

James Masserio

James Masserio joined Societe Generale in December 2017 in New York as the Head of Equity Derivatives Trading in the Americas. Prior to Societe Generale, he was with Credit Suisse for 16 years with his most recent role being the Head of Equity Derivatives in the Americas. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 149,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa , Russia , Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in , , Central and and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

SOURCE Societe Generale

Related Links

http://www.societegenerale.com

