Société Générale Wins Best Global Deployment Award Powered by GigaSpaces In-Memory Computing Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge , the fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, announced today that Société Générale was honored at the 25th annual American Financial Technology Awards in New York, on December 3rd as the winner of best global deployment powered by GigaSpaces in-memory computing platform. The American Financial Technology Awards recognizes excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

Société Générale leverages GigaSpaces in-memory, extreme-processing and real-time analytics platform as a heterogeneous data services platform which is distributed in cities worldwide including Paris, New-York and Hong-Kong. The solution provides millisecond multi-geo replication across data centers , which ensures low latency access to data and complete data consistency. The service supports, hundreds of concurrent applications including pre-trade, risk management and accounting services.

Replacing a legacy data-distribution system, the solution is highly cost efficient, utilizing virtualized components while also requiring fewer human resources to operate and maintain. WAN outages and unpredictable infrastructure issues are automatically and transparently managed, resulting in 0 downtime since it was implemented in 2018.

"It's an honor for our customer Société Générale to receive this industry and peer recognition based on our technology," said Karen Krivaa, VP Marketing at GigaSpaces. "We are fully committed to providing the performance, speed and high availability for running real-time transactional and analytical processing required by our customers to reduce risk, optimize operations and provide a superior personalized customer experience."

This award follows other prestigious awards this year including, GigaSpaces InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme honored as Gold winner the Performance Optimizations category at the Golden Bridge Awards, GigaSpaces AnalyticsXtreme Winning the Gold for Business Intelligence and Analytics at Network Products Guide 's 2019 IT World Awards and GigaSpaces winning the Top Spot in AI and Cloud Innovation at Informatica World .

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia. More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

