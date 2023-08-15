Society Awards Appears on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 8th Time

Society Awards

15 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

Luxury custom award designer and manufacturer receives rare honor and recognition for growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards, the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom, and limited edition awards, was named one of the fastest-growing companies in Inc. Magazine for the eighth time in a decade, a rare achievement that only 0.89% of companies can claim in the history of the Inc. 5000 list. 

"Being chosen for the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time is an incredible honor," said David Mortitz, CEO of Society Awards "This recognition is a testament to our company's continued dedication to creating elevated luxury custom awards and trophies that represent a lifetime of achievement and success for talented artists and brands around the world."

Society Awards designs and crafts custom awards for a diverse client list that ranges from televised entertainment programs and large-scale digital media awards to Fortune 500 companies and esteemed associations. Since their inception in 2007, their expertise has positioned them as the trophy maker of the world's most recognized symbols of success, placing them on the most coveted red carpet events and exclusive award programs. Their custom design process allows Society Awards to deliver a luxurious, white-glove creative experience for their clients from design to fulfillment, and every step of the process in between.

In the business of curating the most coveted symbols of success worldwide, it is no surprise that Society Awards is an eight-time recipient of this prestigious recognition by Inc Magazine. The accomplishment is representative of Society Awards' unrivaled success and ability to consistently scale in an exceptional way, a recognition that very few have ever achieved.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

To qualify, companies are required to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Revenue used for qualification purposes was for the years 2019 through 2022. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Society Awards and to explore the luxurious world of awards, please visit www.societyawards.com.

About
Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited edition awards. The Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

SOURCE Society Awards

