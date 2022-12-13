Society Awards Debuts Limited-Edition Society Star© Pendant to Mark 15th Anniversary

The iconic Society Star© trophy is reimagined as wearable art in the form of luxury jewelry crafted by David Yurman artisans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the luxury award and trophy brand's 15-year milestone, Society Awards today announced the release of the Society Awards Society Star© Pendant, designed and crafted by American jeweler David Yurman. Society Awards is known for creating the world's most famous and prestigious trophies.

The aggressive styling of Society Star© is juxtaposed with the elegant, flowing lines of David Yurman's signature cable motif. This provides a tactile accent that runs along the edge of the bold silhouette.

"From the start, we were determined that our awards should be aesthetically pleasing independent of their function as trophies and be designed to serve as beautiful decor in the home or office of honorees," said Society Awards CEO, David Moritz. "Our philosophy is that in considering the trophy as art, Society Awards elevates the honor."

The origins of this limited-edition pendant is the Society Star©, an early sculpture design by Society Awards and an example of the trophy maker's philosophy in action. It became an iconic brand element and a popular award, and, over the years, has been recreated in eight different high-end finishes, including hand-forged American bronze and a vibrant red crystal. In order to reimagine the Society Star© as a piece of luxury jewelry for this collaboration, the designers freed the form from its trophy base. The resulting, sword-like sculpture is wearable art – the Society Star© Pendant.

Each pendant is meticulously crafted by David Yurman artisans and stamped with the brand marks of both David Yurman and Society Awards. The center of the pendant is hand-set with fourteen gorgeous pavé diamonds. The pendant is paired with a matching David Yurman signature Box Chain.

David Yurman and Society Awards have a long history together, sharing a passion for fine craftsmanship as well as a refined modern American aesthetic. It was these values that led to their first product in 2013 — the limited edition Patrón x David Yurman Wave Dagger bottle stopper. In 2015, they created the ACM x David Yurman Milestone Award for the Academy of Country Music's 50th anniversary. This remains an innovative and rare example of luxury brand collaboration in the world of awards. In 2020, the brands created a custom trophy for the New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) Muse Awards, among other projects.

The limited-edition Society Star© Pendant will be available in two elegant colorways — 18-karat rose gold with pavé cognac diamonds and sterling silver with gray diamonds. To receive additional information or inquire about a custom trophy, please contact a Society Awards concierge at (212) 845-9980 or [email protected]

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited edition awards. The now Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

SOURCE Society Awards