Society Awards Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 9th Time

Luxury custom award designer and manufacturer celebrates unparalleled growth and sustained excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards, the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom, and limited edition awards, proudly announces its extraordinary achievement of being named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the ninth time. This rare milestone underscores Society Awards' relentless dedication to excellence and innovation in the awards industry over the last seventeen years.

"Achieving a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time validates our position as the world's best trophy maker," said David Moritz, CEO of Society Awards. "Regardless of industry, we are the go-to name in luxury awards. This recognition reflects our team's passion for creating works of art and the lasting relationships we have built with our clients."

Since its inception in 2007, Society Awards has been at the forefront of designing and crafting bespoke awards for a prestigious and diverse clientele, including televised entertainment programs, large-scale digital media awards, Fortune 500 companies, and esteemed associations. Their expertise and artistry have made their creations synonymous with excellence, gracing the most coveted red carpet events and exclusive award ceremonies worldwide.

The custom design process at Society Awards delivers a luxurious, white-glove experience from concept to creation, ensuring every award reflects the essence of its recipient's achievements. This dedication to perfection has not only set them apart in the industry but also secured their reputation as the maker of the world's most recognized symbols of success.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Revenue used for qualification was for the years 2020 through 2023.

For more information about Society Awards and to explore the luxurious world of awards, please visit www.societyawards.com .

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited edition awards. The Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

