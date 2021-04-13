Society Awards Partners with Buffalo Trace Distillery on First-ever Private Purchase of EH Taylor Barrel

Our second project with Buffalo Trace was something they had never allowed for a private client. The original barrel we purchased was so special that we were able to ship it to Jalisco Mexico to have a second life aging a fine añejo from Corazón Tequila — another exquisite Buffalo Trace brand. Through this first of its kind partnership between Society Awards and Buffalo Trace, we innovated this idea, which is now offered to all Single Barrel Select clients.

In 2020 we selected a barrel of EH Taylor, one of Buffalo Trace's most exclusive whiskeys. This is the first time they have ever allowed a private purchase of EH Taylor. We are incredibly proud to partner with Buffalo Trace in this project.

The selected barrel — crafted of hearty, new American oak — was filled in fall 2010 with a proprietary rye mash formula. Over the course of the last decade, the skilled artisans at Buffalo Trace Distillery identified this barrel as having the unique character to yield a truly exceptional bourbon deserving of the EH Taylor name. In January 2021, the barrel was finally moved from its home of 10 years on the 8th floor of warehouse i and bottled exclusively for Society Awards.

Our EH Taylor Single Barrel Bourbon is an incredible spirit that we are excited to share with friends and clients.

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited-edition awards. We make more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Our awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled us to industry leader. Our clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.

SOURCE Society Awards

Related Links

societyawards.com

