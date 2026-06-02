Luxury awards maker introduces a collection of 3-inch, die-struck solid brass medals honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards, the premier designer and manufacturer of the world's most prestigious custom awards, has been selected as an official licensee of America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to engage every American in celebrating our country's 250th anniversary.

Society Awards Selected as an Official Licensed Producer of America250 Commemorative Medals Post this The Society Awards America250 Medal Collection

Under this license, Society Awards has created an exclusive collection of high-end commemorative medals bearing the official America250 logo. The collection consists of seven original designs, each reflecting a distinct interpretation of American history, identity, and enduring national character.

All designs, products, and marketing materials were developed under formal review and approval, ensuring alignment with the standards and intent of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.

A Different Standard of Commemoration

Each medal measures 3 inches in diameter and is minted in solid brass using traditional die-striking techniques historically associated with official coinage and national medals. This process compresses metal under significant pressure, producing sharp, dimensional relief and lasting structural integrity.

The result is a commemorative object defined by permanence rather than novelty.

Manufacturing Process

The medals are produced through a multi-stage process designed to ensure precision and durability:

Sculptural development to establish depth, hierarchy, and proportion

Custom steel die engraving to exact specifications

High-pressure striking of solid brass blanks

Controlled finishing to preserve clarity of detail

This approach reflects the standards applied by Society Awards in the creation of the world's most recognized trophies and awards.

A Collection Reflecting 250 Years

Rather than a single design, the collection presents seven distinct interpretations of the American experience, exploring themes such as:

Foundation and governance

Unity and continuity

Strength and resilience

Innovation and forward progress

Together, the collection reflects the complexity and continuity of the United States over 250 years.

Availability

The America250 commemorative medal collection by Society Awards will be available for purchase directly through the company's website at societyawards.com/america250.

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the leading designer and manufacturer of luxury custom awards, known for producing some of the most iconic trophies in entertainment, business, and culture. The company combines advanced manufacturing with a disciplined design approach, creating objects that carry both symbolic and material permanence.

About America250™

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Legal Notice

The AMERICA250™ word mark and logo are trademarks owned by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and are used under license.

Media Contact

Society Awards

[email protected]

America250

[email protected]

The America250 commemorative medals by Society Awards are part of the official licensed America250 merchandise program, offering collectors and institutions a rare opportunity to acquire high-end, die-struck medals marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. As large-format, solid brass commemorative medals, the collection represents a distinct category within American historical collectibles.

SOURCE Society Awards