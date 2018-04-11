Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) Maintains Outpatient Facilities Maximize Patient Safety

The Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) is the premier association of Physician Anesthesiologists and Allied Health Anesthesia Providers, many of whom provide care in Freestanding Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The majority of ASCs are inspected and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) or its delegated deemed-status organizations. In addition, accreditation bodies such as the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare (AAAHC), the Joint Commission (TJC), and the American Association for Accreditation in Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) inspect and accredit ASCs. Promotion and maintenance of patient safety in ambulatory surgery is paramount in the mission, vision, and goals of entities providing care, certifying, accrediting, and inspecting ambulatory facilities.

Facilities maintain records of quality measures and adverse events that are required to be reported to governmental agencies in different ways depending on the state where the facilities are located. Undesirable adverse events have been and will continue to be targeted for reduction in order to ensure maximum patient safety in outpatient facilities. ASCs have emergency equipment similar to any hospital, and the staff are trained to manage emergencies and/or transfer patients to higher levels of care when necessary. Despite best efforts, some very rare and unforeseen complications can occur, such as those recently published in the media. However, each time an event occurs the ambulatory anesthesia and surgery communities spare no effort in studying the event and identifying practices that can help prevent similar events in the future to make ambulatory surgery even safer.

SAMBA will continue to provide education and guidance to inform clinical providers, governmental agencies, and patients regarding evidence-based clinical pathways to improve outcomes in outpatient facilities, and will continue to support all measures that increase patient safety in any setting.

About SAMBA

Founded in 1985, the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) strives to be the leader in the perioperative care of the ambulatory surgical patient.

