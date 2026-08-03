Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces 2026 Annual Award Recipients

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 Annual Awards, recognizing individuals whose exceptional leadership, scientific achievements and service have helped advance the field of cancer immunotherapy. The honorees will be recognized during the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 4–8, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ and virtually.

"The remarkable achievements of this year's award recipients reflect the innovation, collaboration and dedication that continue to transform cancer immunotherapy," said SITC Vice President Sandra Demaria, MD. "Their contributions have advanced scientific discovery, strengthened our global community and, most importantly, improved the outlook for patients with cancer. SITC is honored to recognize these exceptional leaders and their lasting impact on the field."

The 2026 Annual Awards recipients are:

2027 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship

Hans-Georg Rammensee, PhD — University of Tübingen

2026 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship

Catherine J. Wu, MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

2026 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award

Paolo Antonio Ascierto, MD — Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Naples, Italy

2026 Tara Withington Public Service Award

Samantha Guild, JD – AIM at Melanoma Foundation

2026 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award

Claudia Palena, PhD — Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute

To learn more about the Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit SITC's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the 2027 Annual Awards in the spring.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)