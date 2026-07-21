SITC and CRI Launch Annual Collaboration Bringing the Prestigious CRI William B. Coley Award Lecture to the SITC Annual Meeting

NK cell pioneer Éric Vivier, DVM, PhD, to deliver the inaugural lecture at SITC 2026

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) are proud to announce the CRI William B. Coley Award Lecture will be presented at the 41st Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2026), reflecting the shared commitment of both organizations to celebrating scientific excellence at the world's leading forum dedicated exclusively to cancer immunotherapy. Éric Vivier, DVM, PhD, holder of the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Chair of the Fondation Gustave Roussy, will deliver the CRI William B. Coley Award Lecture — Harnessing NK Cells in Cancer Therapies.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 41st Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs logo

"The most transformative advances in cancer immunotherapy happen when the global scientific community comes together to exchange ideas and challenge one another," said Mary Dean, JD, CAE, Executive Director of the SITC. "We're proud to partner with CRI to bring the prestigious William B. Coley Award Lecture to the SITC Annual Meeting as a new annual tradition. Welcoming Dr. Éric Vivier as the inaugural lecturer further elevates an already exceptional scientific program and underscores our shared commitment to recognizing the discoveries that are changing the future of cancer care."

As part of a new collaboration between SITC and CRI, SITC 2026 will feature this prestigious lecture to recognize distinguished contributions to the field of cancer immunology. The partnership highlights both organizations' longstanding commitment to scientific leadership and advancing the future of immuno-oncology.

"Scientific breakthroughs begin with a deeper understanding of biology. Dr. Vivier's pioneering work taught us the fundamental biology of natural killer cells," said Alicia Zhou, PhD, CEO of CRI. "His work helped fuel a new wave of NK cell therapies that hold tremendous promise for patients."

Dr. Éric Vivier — a pioneer in NK cell research whose work for over thirty years has uncovered how these cells recognize and eliminate cancer cells — joins a prominent lineup of SITC keynote speakers. This includes Ton Schumacher, PhD, from the Netherlands Cancer Institute, delivering his presentation, "T Cell Recognition of Human Cancer: 'Cracking the Code'". SITC will also host Catherine J. Wu, MD, from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as the 2026 recipient of the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship. Dr. Wu will present, "Getting Off the Rollercoaster: Personalized Cancer Vaccines Come of Age."

As the largest conference focused solely on cancer immunotherapy, SITC 2026 will feature innovative research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and ample opportunities for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. The meeting also includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry.

Visit www.sitcancer.org/2026 for the latest updates and to register for SITC's 41st Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, being held from Nov. 4–8, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ. Virtual participation is also available. Visit www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Facebook and YouTube.

About CRI

The Cancer Research Institute, established in 1953, is the preeminent U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes five Nobel laureates and 35 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over $600 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world's leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. Learn more at www.cancerresearch.org

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)