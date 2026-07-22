SITC Announces EU Immuno-oncology Drug Development Summit - Bringing the European IO Community Together to Foster the Next Wave of IO Therapeutics

Keynote Address featuring Dr. E. John Wherry – "Intersection of IO and Autoimmunity"

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is proud to announce the upcoming EU Immuno-oncology Drug Development Summit, taking place in Lausanne, Switzerland on Sept. 3–4, 2026, at the Agora Cancer Research Center.

As the world's leading member-driven society dedicated to professionals working in cancer immunotherapy, SITC is uniquely positioned to bring together the entire immuno-oncology ecosystem. The EU Immuno-oncology Drug Development Summit will facilitate understanding, open dialogue, and exploration of best practices for modern immuno-oncology drug development, as well as foster international relationships between regulatory agencies, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, and academic investigators.

"The future of immuno-oncology is bright, and now is the time to bring together the key stakeholders to accelerate the development of promising new therapeutics toward clinical testing," remarked Pedro Romero, MD from Novigenix and Organizer of the SITC EU Immuno-oncology Drug Development Summit. "SITC has partnered with leading experts from Europe and the US to bring the latest case studies that utilize best practices that advance innovative therapeutics for patients with cancer."

SITC is pleased and honored to announce its collaborative partner Swiss Biotech Association alongside marketing partners Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) and Oslo Cancer Cluster. The meeting is also supported by the Canton of Vaud's Office for Economic Affairs and Innovation (SPEI).

Visit www.sitcancer.org/eu-io-summit for the latest updates and to register for the EU Immuno-oncology Drug Development Summit.

SITC EU Immuno-oncology Drug Development Summit attendees will:

Foster international collaboration between regulatory agencies, industry/biotech members, and academic investigators across Europe and the US to develop effective strategies for the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics

Gain insights into optimal clinical trial design tailored to immuno-oncology drug development - including trial target audience and audience generation

Learn about key informational resources and best practices for advancing immuno-oncology therapeutics beyond PD-1/PD-L1 pathways

Network with attendees from Europe, the US and around the world

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

About Swiss Biotech Association:

Founded in 1998, the Swiss Biotech Association represents the interests of the Swiss biotech industry. To support its members in a competitive market, the Swiss Biotech Association works to secure favorable framework conditions and facilitate access to talents, novel technologies and financial resources. To strengthen and promote the Swiss biotech industry, the Swiss Biotech Association collaborates with numerous partners and life science clusters globally under the brand Swiss Biotech™.

About the Office for Economic Affairs & Innovation (SPEI):

Companies which are based in the canton of Vaud, and in particular those in the industry and advanced technology sectors, can ask for support from the canton's Office for Economic Affairs and Innovation (SPEI), which provides information and advice for companies and entrepreneurs at every stage in their development. SPEI guides them through the canton's various administrative requirements and recommends organizations which will be able to help with their specific needs, be it coaching, financing, innovation or export, for example.

Media Contact:

Thomas Martin, Director of Communications & Membership

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 414-271-2456

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)