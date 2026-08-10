Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces 2026 Fellowship Recipients, Awarding $150,000 to Support the Next Generation of Cancer Immunotherapy Researchers

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to advancing cancer immunotherapy through research and education, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Forward Fund is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 fellowships. This year's awards provide $150,000 in funding to support exceptional early career investigators whose innovative research has the potential to accelerate progress and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

"Every advance in cancer immunotherapy begins with researchers willing to ask bold questions and pursue new possibilities," said SITC Vice President Sandra Demaria, MD. "By investing in exceptional early career investigators, the Forward Fund is helping build the scientific foundation for tomorrow's breakthroughs. Together with our partners, we are supporting the innovation and leadership that will help realize the vision of #SITCQuestfor100 and expand the number of life-changing immunotherapy options available to patients."

Established by SITC, the Forward Fund advances the science and application of cancer immunology and immunotherapy by supporting research, education and career development initiatives. Since 2014, SITC has awarded more than $6 million in fellowship funding, empowering emerging investigators to pursue innovative approaches to some of the field's most pressing scientific challenges.

The 2026 fellowship recipients will be recognized during the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 4–8 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ and virtually.

The 2026 SITC Forward Fund fellowship recipients are:

SITC-Merck Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $50,000 (one year)

Awardee: Janna Minehart, MD

Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Project Title: Improving CAR T cell function with a reversible TET2 "off switch"

SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one year)

Awardee: Simon Milette, PhD

Institution: Yale University

Project Title: Targeting PRMT5 as a strategy to epigenetically unlock T cell cytotoxicity in melanoma

NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship

Award Description: One-year, full-time position at the NCI

Awardee: Nicholas C. Love, MD

Institution: University of Rochester Medical Center

*SITC is currently accepting applications for the 2027-2028 NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship.

The 2026 SITC Forward Fund fellowships are made possible through the generous support of EMD Serono, Merck and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

To learn more about current and past SITC fellowship recipients, visit the SITC website.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)