Society for Information Display (SID) Announces Debut of Special Programming at Display Week 2023

Imaging & Vision Special Event complements annual Business Conference; Job Fair returns to offer worldwide opportunities

CAMPBELL, Calif. , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce exciting new programming for Display Week 2023, May 21-26, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. SID's annual International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition (known as "Display Week") is the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries.

Display Week 2023

SID Imaging & Vision Special Event (May 25)

The SID Imaging & Vision Special Event, which debuts on May 25, will feature speakers from world-renowned organizations, including Meta, Microsoft, Sony, UCLA, and HKU, and feature keynotes, tutorials and invited presentations.

"This event will focus on recent advances in image sensing, computer graphics, and computer vision aided by artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques that are enabling new intelligent and interactive systems and applications," says Dr. Achin Bhowmik, SID president. "The ecosystem that SID serves increasingly includes the end-to-end imaging and vision technologies – from capture to display – and we're very excited to bring the important developments in these fields to our community."

SID/DSCC Business Conference (May 24)

The annual SID Business Conference, now in its 21st year, returns with partner DSCC for the 7th year in a row. The SID/DSCC Business Conference focuses on the future of the display business and includes financial analysts, market analysts and display industry executives from around the world. Each session will address current and emerging issues facing the display industry through presentations and panel sessions, and provide insights and strategies necessary to navigate the changing global display marketplace.

"The SID/DSCC Business Conference plays a critical role for all participants in the display industry supply chain, enabling attendees to see where each market segment and display technology is headed and to plan appropriately for what's new and what's next," says Ross Young, DSCC founder and CEO.

The SID Job Fair also returns for Display Week 2023, and will offer on-site interviews with leading technology companies that are searching to fill their open positions.

Safety Precautions

SID is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for Display Week 2023 employees, attendees and participants. We will observe safety and health guidelines as recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Media Information

Please email [email protected] for additional information and to request interviews for Display Week and SID leadership. Members of the media may request credentials beginning February 15, 2023.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

