Society for Information Display Unveils 2023 Display Industry Award Winners

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce the winners of its 29th Annual Display Industry Awards. The 2023 Display Industry Award (DIA) recipients reflect the ever-evolving display and imaging product landscape and represent a wide range of technological advancements with products designed to make devices that are more sustainable, economical, and engaging while providing users with a more dynamic visual experience. The honorees will be recognized and receive their awards in conjunction with SID's annual Display Week, being held in Los Angeles, California, May 21-26, 2023. Now in its 60th year, SID's annual International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition (known as "Display Week") is the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries.

"The 2023 Display Industry Award winners reflect the very best the display industry has to offer," says Stephen Atwood, acting chair of the DIA Committee .

"Quantum dots continue to enable advanced entertainment experiences with the commercialization of the QD-OLED TVs, while microLEDs are powering a new generation of ultra-small microdisplays for augmented and virtual reality. Flexible OLEDs are turning up in a variety of applications enabled by the latest generation of thin-film encapsulation technology. High-resolution LCDs are proving their resilience not just in direct visualization, but also in imaging applications, such as exposure screens for advanced 3D printing. Everywhere you turn, you can find examples of innovative displays enhancing our lives. Our winners join a prestigious club of notable achievers in technology, form, and function that will advance our industry for years to come."

Recognized as being among the highest honors for the electronic display and imaging technologies industries, the Display Industry Awards highlight innovations that have advanced the state-of-the-art in display technology, with awards presented in three categories: Display of the Year, Display Component of the Year, and Display Application of the Year. The four winners, divided into three categories, were chosen by a distinguished panel of experts who evaluated the nominees based on degree of technical innovation and commercial significance, as well as potential for positive social impact.

The award-winning products and innovations are listed below:

Displays of the Year

This award is granted to display products with the most significant technological advances or outstanding features.

Samsung Display Company: QD-OLED Display

Samsung Display's quantum-dot OLED (QD-OLED) is composed of many groundbreaking innovations, from QDs to blue self-emitting pixels and an oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) back- plane. QD-OLED integrates the first printed red and green QDs with self-emitting blue OLED. QDs are advanced nanoscale materials that emit precise wavelengths of light. Blue OLED source light is photoconverted into precise red and green light, creating color using color conversion. This unique difference allows QD-OLED displays to produce flawless life-like color accurately and consistently. When expressing the primary colors of QD-OLED, the narrow bandwidth characteristic offers a pure color spectrum that has the capability to create more than 90 percent coverage of the BT.2020 standard and more than 99 percent coverage of the Digital Cinema Initiatives–Protocol 3 (DCI-P3 color space).

Jade Bird Display: 0.13-inch Active-Matrix MicroLED Microdisplay

This series of ultra-compact, active-matrix microLED displays has an active area of 0.13 inches (3.3 mm) in diagonal and a resolution of 640 × 480, possibly making it the world's smallest and brightest video graphics array (VGA) display panel. Small and extremely powerful, the panels deliver luminance of up to 0.75 million nits, 5 million nits, and 1 million nits for red, green, and blue (RGB), respectively, with a power consumption of only a few hundred milliwatts under average operation conditions. Because of its compact footprint, high brightness, microlens array (PixelOptics), and end-of-line uniformity (demura) correction, this display has been widely accepted by original equipment manufacturers developing information-based augmented reality (AR) systems, such as smart glasses, sports AR glasses and goggles, holographic sights, sports optics, and head-up displays for motorcycles.

Display Component of the Year

This award recognizes novel components that have significantly enhanced the performance of a display. A component is sold as a separate part destined to be incorporated into a display. A component may also include display-enhancing materials and/or parts fabricated with new processes.

EMD Electronics: Low-Temperature Atomic Layer Deposition Material Enabling Thin-Film Encapsulation for Flexible OLED Displays

Atomic layer deposition thin-film encapsulation (ALD TFE) technology enables flexible OLEDs in superior display devices by achieving thinner dimensions, higher reliability, and longer lifetime compared to conventional TFE technologies. This corresponds with a trend to lower temperature-ALD TFE technology.

EMD Electronics, a key solution provider for liquid crystal and OLED materials, develops innovative ALD material by partnering with OLED display leaders and ALD equipment manufacturers for flexible OLED TFE applications. As the most advanced thin-film deposition technology, its low-temperature ALD silicon materials were first introduced in 2022 for automotive OLED and are expected to become an enabling encapsulation technology for upcoming flexible IT OLED displays.

Display Application of the Year

This award acknowledges novel and outstanding applications of a display, where the display itself is not necessarily a new device.

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Company: Halot-Mage Pro 3D Printer with 10.3-inch BOE 8K LTPS LCD Panel

The HALOT-MAGE PRO is a liquid crystal display (LCD) resin 3D printer built by Creality and BOE. It features high-speed printing of 170 millimeters per hour. The 10.3-inch 8K masking LCD panel of BOE maximizes the performance of BOE's low-temperature polycrystalline silicone (LTPS) 5.5-generation liquid crystal line via a smart resin pump, smart air purifier, and Creality Cloud app for controlling the printer.

It provides professional and high-precision 3D printing, with a print speed five times faster than regular printers, boosting productivity and creativity. HALOT-MAGE PRO uses an 8K (7,680 × 4,320) mono LCD supplied by BOE featuring 33,177,600 pixels and 29.7 μm XY resolution. It is more refined with better anti-aliasing than the 50 μm resolution of a regular 4K printer.

A more comprehensive description of the award winners is included in the Display Week 2023 Show Issue of Information Display magazine or at www.informationdisplay.org . Also see www.sid.org . To be considered for a 2023 Display Industry Award, a product had to be available for purchase during the 2022 calendar year.

