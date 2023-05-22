Society for Information Display Unveils Information Display Measurements Standard Update

World's Most Popular Guide for Display Measurements Now Features 900 Pages of Content

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce an update to its highly popular Information Display Measurements Standard (IDMS). The update, called IDMS v1.2, is being released by SID's International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM). IDMS v1.2 contains 900 pages of display measurement methods and tutorials, expanding on the original IDMS v1.03 that was first published in 2012 and the updated IDMS v1.1 that was released in July 2021.

"Display technology continues to advance rapidly" says SID President Achin Bhowmik. "The new IDMS v1.2 will enable measurement and characterization of displays that utilize the latest technology."

"The International Committee for Display Metrology is an important part of SID, chartered under SID's Definitions and Standards Committee," he continued. "As IDMS is the world's most popular guide for making display measurements, SID is proud to have supported the team of dedicated volunteers who have made publication of IDMS v1.2 possible. On behalf of the SID Executive Board, we offer congratulations and appreciation to ICDM for this achievement."

"In order to support the accelerated pace of the display industry, ICDM is on track to update the IDMS on a two-year cadence," says Mike Wilson, ICDM Chair. "Experts from across the display field have made significant efforts to augment the previous release of IDMS, v1.1, with IDMS v1.2."

New content in v1.2 includes an annular source specular reflection method, extension of the color gamut envelope method for reflective displays, a selectable constant average picture level method and code, light measurement device considerations for chromaticity measurements, and a method to determine the bidirectional scatter distribution function from the point-spread function. Many tables and templates have been modified for clarity and improved reporting, various additions have also been made to vantage point measurements, and several updates and additions have been made throughout IDMS, notably to the Color Metrology chapter.

"IDMS remains the go-to guide for display measurement and characterization, and v1.2 contains the latest methodology. Wilson added. "We are grateful to the international team of volunteers from across industry, academia, and government who have created and updated this critically important guide to display metrology."

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About ICDM

The International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) is part of SID's Definitions and Standards Committee charged with setting standards for display metrology. ICDM is largely focused on the production of the Information Display Measurements Standard, which has approximately 140 display measurements covering every area of displays. The standard is intended to include nearly every display technology for multiple user types, from display manufacturers to consumers. The ICDM does not mediate any issues concerning companies reporting any data obtained through their use of the content of the IDMS document. According to Section 1.1.3 in IDMS, "(the ICDM) does not set compliance values for any of its measurements. That is the job of other standards organizations." Please refer to the relevant sections of the IDMS for further clarification. For more information, visit www.sid.org/Standards/ICDM.

