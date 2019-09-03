Society for Participatory Medicine Receives $30,000 Grant from The Mitchell Foundation

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM), the preeminent organization in promoting true partnerships between patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, today announces the receipt of a $30,000 grant from The Mitchell Foundation, to be used to support the Society and its mission to advance the goals of participatory medicine. This movement encourages patients, caregivers and health professionals to actively collaborate and encourage one another as full partners in healthcare in order to improve outcomes, reduce medical errors, increase patient satisfaction, and lower the cost of care.

"As we celebrate 10 years working together to fix our healthcare system to make it more collaborative and patient-centered, SPM is at an important inflection point as it matures as an organization," said Dr. Danny Sands, a co-founder and board co-chair of the Society for Participatory Medicine. "Being recognized by The Mitchell Foundation with its continued support, including this generous grant, is a testament to our mission to advance participatory medicine. The Society is taking action to transform the culture of care, so patients and caregivers become full and valued partners in striving for better health and wellbeing."

The late Dr. Tom Ferguson, connected to the Mitchell family through his wife, Meredith Mitchell Dreiss, was an early advocate for empowered medical consumers, convened the group of innovators who ultimately founded SPM after his passing. His work is also the inspiration for the Doc Tom Awards, which recognize individuals who advocate self-care and advance participatory medicine. The 2018 awardees were Liz Salmi, e-Patient Dave deBronkart, and SPM co-chair Dr. Danny Sands. Recipients of this year's award will be announced at SPM's annual conference to be held October 15, 2019 at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

During SPM's third annual conference, "Time 4 Change: Making Participatory Medicine Real," attendees will learn how to practice participatory healthcare as a patient, caregiver or healthcare professional, how to help others practice participatory healthcare, and why it matters. Sponsors include the American College of Radiology, Backpack Health, Kairos, OneView, PatientsLikeMe, Salem Oaks, and Wego Health.

About the Mitchell Foundation

The Texas-based Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation is a grantmaking foundation that seeks innovative, sustainable solutions for human and environmental problems. The foundation works as an engine of change in both policy and practice in Texas, supporting high-impact projects and practices at the nexus of environmental protection, social equity, and economic vibrancy. Since its incorporation in 1978, the late George P. Mitchell and Cynthia Woods Mitchell, and the foundation, have distributed or pledged an estimated $500 million in grants to myriad causes, programs, and institutions.

About the Society for Participatory Medicine

Created by a passionate group of professionals, caregivers and patients with a vision to start a movement to transform the culture of healthcare, The Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit membership organization devoted to promoting the concept of participatory medicine, a movement in which activated empowered patients engage as drivers of their health, and in which providers encourage and collaborate with them as full partners in their care. SPM does this by stimulating dialogue, influencing policy, advocating research, and educating patients, health care professionals, and others. SPM members include stakeholders from across the healthcare continuum.

