Society for Participatory Medicine Welcomes Burt Rosen as President and Expands Board of Directors

BOSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Participatory Medicine , the preeminent organization in promoting true partnerships between patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, is pleased to welcome Burt Rosen as president along with the addition of Helene D. Clayton-Jeter, OD, and Amber Soucy, MSN, RN, to its board of directors. Their involvement with the society will help advance the movement of participatory medicine, in which patients, caregivers and health professionals actively collaborate and encourage one another as full partners in healthcare in order to improve outcomes, reduce medical errors, increase patient satisfaction and reduce the cost of care.

"As a practicing physician, I routinely see the benefits of collaboration between patients and their health care professionals, and research shows that engaged patients have better outcomes along with reduced costs," said Dr. Danny Sands, a co-founder and board co-chair of the Society for Participatory Medicine. "The Society serves as a catalyst for positive change in healthcare, joining people with vastly different backgrounds to advance a common vision. We are pleased to welcome Burt, Helene and Amber, who all bring diverse, relevant experiences that will drive our mission forward."

Currently Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships at Ansira, a marketing technology and services firm focused on improving customer interactions, Burt Rosen has significant marketing experience across multiple industries. Previously, he oversaw all marketing for HealthSparq , focusing on placing people at the center of healthcare and launching supporting efforts such as "What's the Fix?" Rosen will help drive the conversation, advance participatory medicine and establish collaborations across the healthcare spectrum.

"We all know that the healthcare system is fundamentally broken and completely messed up. It isn't person-friendly and dealing with the system is a miserable experience. I joined SPM to partner with a group of like-minded people who want to drive change," said Burt Rosen, president of the Society for Participatory Medicine. "By bringing together and driving conversations between patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, we believe we can truly make a difference and change the world. With all that is going on in the industry right now, 2019 is a pivotal year for change, a true inflection point for the industry."

Helene D. Clayton-Jeter, OD , and Amber Soucy, MSN, RN , each joined the board with a shared commitment to promote participatory medicine and patient empowerment. Dr. Clayton-Jeter is an innovative health industry executive and advocate who advances the missions of public and private healthcare organizations. She is a widely recognized thought leader and award-winner, delivering high-impact presentations on disease, health equity, health prevention, health promotion/community wellness, and trained staff in critical healthcare advocacy-related issues. Soucy has been serving as the society's social media lead, promoting the value of participatory medicine through her network. She is a Registered Nurse at Boston Medical Center, a Clinical Instructor/Adjunct Faculty for Labouré College and assists in homecare.

"I see examples of communication disconnect in care delivery way too often in my profession and so much room for positive change, prompting my involvement with the Society for Participatory Medicine," said Amber Soucy, MSN, RN, social media lead and board member of the Society for Participatory Medicine. "As a board member, I will promote the goals of the society and aim to bring in even more members that share a similar vision to repair a bent system. I'm excited to be a part of this initiative, bringing specific attention to improving the patient experience, so each person can have the care they need."

About the Society for Participatory Medicine

Created by a passionate group of professionals, caregivers and patients with a vision to start a movement to transform the culture of healthcare, The Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit membership organization devoted to promoting the concept of participatory medicine, a movement in which activated empowered patients engage as drivers of their health, and in which providers encourage and collaborate with them as full partners in their care. SPM does this by stimulating dialogue, influencing policy, advocating research, and educating patients, health care professionals, and others. SPM members include stakeholders from across the health care continuum.

Please visit SPM via Twitter , Facebook and at participatorymedicine.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Heather Caouette

RAE Communications for the Society for Participatory Medicine

508-579-3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com

SOURCE The Society for Participatory Medicine

Related Links

http://participatorymedicine.org

