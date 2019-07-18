Society for Science & the Public Creates New Honorary Board
22 Distinguished Scientists and Engineers Join Honorary Board to Advise the Society on Strategy and Key Scientific Issues
Jul 18, 2019, 12:01 ET
WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Society for Science & the Public unveiled a new Honorary Board made up of distinguished scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators who are recognized leaders in their field. The Board will provide the Society with strategic guidance and input on scientific issues of importance to the Society. A majority of the 22-member board are alumni of two of the Society's science competitions, the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and the Science Talent Search (STS), now sponsored by Regeneron.
"I am honored to have this incredible group of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators helping to guide the Society for Science & the Public as we move forward into our second century," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "Their combined expertise is extraordinary; they have broken down barriers, disrupted industries and made ground breaking scientific discoveries. The Society for Science & the Public will benefit greatly from their guidance and wisdom."
"As the Society continues to grow, we look forward to receiving guidance from the top scientific minds of our time. The Honorary Board is comprised of dedicated leaders who have given their support and commitment to the Society and our mission to inform, educate and inspire," said H. Robert Horvitz, Chairman of the Society's Board of Trustees.
The inaugural Honorary Board:
Angelika Amon, Ph.D.
Kathleen and Curtis Marble Professor of Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Frances Arnold, Ph.D.
Linus Pauling Professor, California Institute of Technology and Director, Rosen Bioengineering Center
Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2018
Elizabeth Blackburn, Ph.D.
Professor Emerita, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of California San Francisco
Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, 2009
Vinton G. Cerf, Ph.D.
Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google
Walter Gilbert, Ph.D.
Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus and Chair of the Society of Fellows, Harvard University
Artist
Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 1980
1949 Science Talent Search
Sheldon Lee Glashow, Ph.D.
Higgins Professor of Physics, Emeritus, Harvard University
Metcalf Professor of Mathematics & the Sciences, Emeritus, Boston University
Nobel Prize in Physics, 1979
1950 Science Talent Search
Brian Greene, Ph.D.
Professor Physics and Mathematics, Columbia University
Co-Founder, World Science Festival
1980 Science Talent Search
1980 International Science and Engineering Fair
John L. Hall, Ph.D.
Professor Adjoint in the Physics Department of the University of Colorado/Boulder
Nobel Prize in Physics, 2005
1952 Science Talent Search
Elissa Hallem, Ph.D.
Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles
Dudley Herschbach, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor, Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University
Noble Prize in Chemistry, 1986
Marcian (Ted) Hoff, Ph.D.
Co-inventor of the Microprocessor
1954 Science Talent Search
Roald Hoffmann, Ph.D.
Frank H.T. Rhodes Professor of Humane Letters Emeritus, Cornell University
Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 1981
1955 Science Talent Search
Leroy (Lee) Hood, M.D., Ph.D.
Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist at Providence St. Joseph Health, Seattle
Co-founder, Professor and Chief Strategic Officer at the Institute for Systems Biology, Seattle
1956 Science Talent Search
Martin Karplus, Ph.D.
Theodore William Richards Professor Emeritus, Harvard University
Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2013
1947 Science Talent Search
Eric S. Lander, D.Phil.
President and Founding Director, Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University
1974 Science Talent Search
Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D.
University Professor
Albert and Wilda Van Dusen Distinguished Professor of Orthopedic Surgery
Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering
Director, Raymond and Beverly Sackler Center for Biomedical, Biological, Physical and Engineering Sciences
Chief Executive Officer, The Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering
The University of Connecticut
Paul L. Modrich, Ph.D.
James B. Duke Professor of Biochemistry, Duke University Medical Center
Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2015
1964 Science Talent Search
1964 International Science and Engineering Fair
Lisa Randall, Ph.D.
Frank J. Baird, Jr., Professor of Physics, Harvard University
1980 Science Talent Search
Henry Samueli, Ph.D.
Chairman, Broadcom, Inc.
Chairman, Broadcom Foundation
Frank Wilczek, Ph.D.
Herman Feshback Professor of Physics, Center for Theoretical Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Founding Director, T.D. Lee Institute, and Chief Scientist, Wilczek Quantum Center
Distinguished Origins Professor, Arizona State University
Professor of Physics, Stockholm University
Nobel Prize in Physics, 2004
1967 Science Talent Search
George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D.
President and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron
1976 Science Talent Search
Huda Y. Zoghbi, M.D.
Professor, Baylor College of Medicine
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Director, the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital
The Board's members will serve three-year terms, with nominations made by the Board of Trustees, Society Executive Team and other Honorary Board Members.
About Society for Science & the Public
Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement: to inform, educate and inspire. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazines, Science News and Science News for Students, the Society conveys the excitement of science and research directly to the public. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).
