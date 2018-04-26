Society for Science & the Public Names National Leadership Council

"The 20 alumni comprising the inaugural National Leadership Council, who include entrepreneurs, professors, scientists and a journalist, are extraordinary," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "By drawing upon their diverse experiences – both within our competitions and throughout their careers – these leaders will provide the Society with insightful and strategic advice as we expand our programming and further develop our relationship with our alumni."

The Council will play an important role in the future of the Society by supporting our work, engaging fellow alumni, and helping to build a culture of philanthropy.

The inaugural National Leadership Council:

Erika Ebbel Angle, Ph.D.

CEO & Co-Founder, Ixcela

1999 Science Talent Search

1997 International Science and Engineering Fair

William J. Bencze, Ph.D.

Software Engineering Manager, Apple

1985 Science Talent Search

1983-1984 International Science and Engineering Fair

Adam Bly

Founder & CEO AI/Data Startup

1998 International Science and Engineering Fair

David Bray, Ph.D.

Executive Director, People-Centered Internet

1996 Science Talent Search

1993-1995 International Science and Engineering Fair

Rob Chang

Co-Founder & CTO, Gearcloud Labs

Founder, Iliotech Software Services

1980 Science Talent Search

Michael Colsher

Head of Quantitative Trading, HAP LLC

1997 Science Talent Search

Eden Full Goh

Founder & Chairperson, SunSaluter

2007-2008 International Science and Engineering Fair

Michelle Hackman

Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

2011 Science Talent Search



Kevin Heller, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, NextCure

1989 Science Talent Search

Elyse Hope, Ph.D.

Postdoctoral Fellow, British Columbia Cancer Agency

2006 Science Talent Search

2004-2006 International Science and Engineering Fair

2002 Discovery Channel Young Scientist Challenge

Param Jaggi

Co-Founder & CEO, Hatch

2010-2011 International Science and Engineering Fair



Scott Duke Kominers, Ph.D.

MBA Class of 1960 Associate Professor, Harvard Business School

Faculty Affiliate, Harvard University Department of Economics and Center of Mathematical Sciences and Applications

2005 Science Talent Search

2005 International Science and Engineering Fair

Meredith Lee, Ph.D.

Executive Director, West Big Data Innovation Hub

2000 International Science and Engineering Fair

Michael Li, Ph.D.

Founder & CEO, The Data Incubator

2003 Science Talent Search

2003 International Science and Engineering Fair

Divya Nag

Health Special Projects, Apple

2009 Science Talent Search

2007, 2009 International Science and Engineering Fair

Anna-Katrina Shedletsky

Founder & CEO, Instrumental

2004 Science Talent Search

2003-2004 International Science and Engineering Fair

Rajen Sheth

Senior Director of Product Management, Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence, Google

1994 Science Talent Search

1992-1994 International Science and Engineering Fair

Nevin Summers

Executive Director, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Synthetic Biology Center

1967 Science Talent Search

1965-1967 International Science and Engineering Fair

Sheel Tyle, J.D.

Founder & CEO, Amplo

2006-2008 International Science and Engineering Fair

2005 Discovery Channel Young Scientist Challenge

Nina Vasan, M.D.

Founder & Director, Brainstorm: Stanford Laboratory for Brain Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Chief Resident in Psychiatry, Stanford School of Medicine

2002 Science Talent Search

2002 International Science and Engineering Fair

The Council's 20 members will serve three-year terms. The Society will seek to ensure the Council includes a varied group of leaders with a focus on diverse representation based on class year, gender, demographic identity, geographical region, profession, and discipline area.

Founded and produced by the Society for Science & the Public since 1942, the Science Talent Search (STS) is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors, first in partnership with Westinghouse, then with Intel 1998-2016, and now sponsored by Regeneron. In 1950, the Society created the National Science Fair for high school winners of local and regional science fairs. In 1958, the fair became international for the first time with the addition of Japan, Canada, and Germany. This annual fair has since grown into the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) with affiliated fairs in more than 75 countries, regions, and territories. From 1999-2007, the Society partnered with Discovery Communications, Inc. on the Discovery Channel Young Scientist Challenge. The Society continued the program in 2008 as the Society Middle School Program. In 2010, with the generous support of Broadcom Foundation, the Society launched the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars) competition for U.S. 6th-8th grade students.

About Society for Science & the Public

Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement: to inform, educate and inspire. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazines, Science News and Science News for Students, the Society conveys the excitement of science and research directly to the public. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

