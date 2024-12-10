Society for Science Announces Caltech President Thomas F. Rosenbaum as Chairman of Board of Trustees

Feng Zhang, James and Patricia Poitras Professor in Neuroscience, MIT, to serve as Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science today announced that Thomas F. Rosenbaum has been elected as Chair of its Board of Trustees. Rosenbaum, the ninth president of the California Institute of Technology, is also the Sonja and William Davidow Presidential Chair and Professor of Physics. Additionally, the Society's Board of Trustees has elected Feng Zhang as their Vice Chair. Zhang is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, the James and Patricia Poitras Professor in Neuroscience at MIT, an Investigator at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research and a Core Member of the Broad Institute. Both Rosenbaum and Zhang are alumni of the Society's world-class STEM research competitions.

"We are delighted to have Tom as our Board Chair and Feng as Vice Chair," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. "Their exceptional leadership experience, strategic vision and commitment to Society for Science will be instrumental in guiding our growth and success in the coming years. We are lucky to have prestigious alumni such as Tom and Feng at the helm."

Rosenbaum is an expert on the quantum mechanical nature of materials, having conducted research at Bell Laboratories, IBM Watson Research Center and the University of Chicago, where he served as Vice President for Research and then Provost before moving to Caltech to become president in 2014. He received his bachelor's degree in physics with honors from Harvard University and a PhD in physics from Princeton University. Rosenbaum is an alumnus of the 1973 Science Talent Search.

"The mission of Society for Science – providing unbiased, accurate and thorough coverage of scientific breakthroughs and technological advances, and transforming student lives through the transfixing beauty of hands-on science – has never been more germane," said Rosenbaum. "Having personally benefitted from the Society's endeavors as a Science Talent Search participant many years ago, I am excited to help the Society extend and deepen its service to the public."

Zhang, a molecular biologist focused on improving human health, has played a pivotal role in developing two revolutionary technologies, optogenetics and CRISPR-Cas systems. His pioneering work includes using Cas9 for genome editing as well as discovering CRISPR-Cas12 and Cas13 systems and developing them for therapeutic and diagnostics applications.

Zhang's seminal work provided the foundation for CRISPR-based medicines, and his discoveries continue to fuel the clinical translation of CRISPR technologies. Additionally, he developed the diagnostic platform SHERLOCK, which is being leveraged to help monitor infectious diseases, including the coronavirus outbreak. Zhang received his bachelor's degree in chemistry and physics from Harvard College and his PhD in chemistry from Stanford University. Zhang is an alumnus of the 2000 Science Talent Search and the 1998 and 1999 International Science and Engineering Fair.

"Society for Science played a transformative role in my scientific journey, providing critical support and opportunities that shaped my career," said Zhang. "Serving as Vice Chair enables me to collaborate with a dedicated team of leaders, ensuring we continue to publish inspiring scientific news for the next generation of scientists and innovators who will tackle the world's most pressing challenges. It's an honor and a privilege to help drive the Society's mission forward."

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

