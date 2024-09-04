Society for Science Announces Top 300 Middle School Innovators in Nation's Premier STEM Competition

Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge Top 300 selected from nearly 2,000 competitors; projects take on global issues from microplastics and road safety to breast cancer

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science today announced the Top 300 Junior Innovators in the 2024 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (Thermo Fisher JIC)—the nation's premier science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition for middle school students. The Thermo Fisher JIC, a program of Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the future.

Thermo Fisher's sponsorship of the competition continues its longstanding commitment to widespread and equitable access to STEM education. For decades, Thermo Fisher has invested in school-based STEM programs, and colleagues across the company dedicate thousands of volunteer hours each year to support education efforts around the world.

The Top 300 Junior Innovators were selected from nearly 2,000 students from 48 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands who applied to compete in the Thermo Fisher JIC. Students who are named in the top 10% of their local science fair are eligible to enter the Thermo Fisher JIC, the only middle school STEM competition that leverages Society-affiliated science fairs as a critical component of the STEM talent pipeline. The Thermo Fisher JIC reaches 65,000 students annually through the Society's Affiliated Fair network.

2024 Top 300 Junior Innovators Fast Facts:

They come from 36 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

and the The states with the most Junior Innovators are California , Texas , Florida and Utah

, , and Their top project categories are Engineering, Environmental & Earth Sciences, and Energy & Sustainability

Combined, they speak a total of 20 languages

More than half of them attend public school

Research project topics include predicting air quality, treating cardiovascular disease, addressing anxiety and using AI to diagnose breast cancer

The students' names and a state-by-state breakdown of the Top 300 can be found here.

On Sept. 18, Society for Science will announce the 30 Thermo Fisher JIC finalists selected by a nationwide panel of scientists, engineers and educators. The finalists will be competing for the $25,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific ASCEND (Aspiring Scientists Cultivating Exciting New Discoveries) Award; Broadcom Coding with Commitment ® Award; $10,000 DoD STEM Talent Award; $10,000 Lemelson Foundation Award for Invention and $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement.

"The next generation of scientists and engineers emerging from middle schools today is remarkable," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. "Their projects tackle real-world problems with creativity and rigor beyond their years. I congratulate each and every one of the Top 300 Junior Innovators and wish them the best of luck in their scientific and engineering careers."

"The Top 300 projects are an extraordinary reflection of what matters most to these students and their dedication to improving lives through the use of STEM," said Dr. Karen Nelson, Chief Scientific Officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Congratulations to the entire class of 2024 Junior Innovators—your example strengthens our ambition to make STEM education equitable for all youth."

Each of the Top 300 Junior Innovators will receive a $125 award from DoD STEM. With this prize, the Department of Defense continues its support of youth in STEM, working toward a more diverse pipeline of highly qualified STEM professionals in the future. Additionally, the Top 300 will receive a prize package and gifts from our partners, including a one-year subscription to Wolfram Mathematica software, courtesy of Wolfram Research.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

CONTACT: Gayle Kansagor, [email protected], 1-703-489-1131

SOURCE Society for Science