Society for Science names Kristina M. Johnson and Dave Shull to its Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science is pleased to announce that Kristina M. Johnson and Dave Shull have joined its Board of Trustees. "I am excited to welcome Kristina and Dave to the team. Their diverse expertise, fresh perspectives and shared passion for our mission will bring invaluable insights and energy to the Society," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science. "I look forward to working together to achieve our goals and take Society for Science to new heights."

Kristina M. Johnson, CEO of Johnson Energy Holdings, LLC, has a distinguished record of achievement in higher education, government and private industry. Johnson served as the 16th President of the Ohio State University, and the 13th Chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY). Before joining SUNY, Johnson was CEO of Cube Hydro Partners, LLC, a clean-energy infrastructure company she co-founded that upgraded and operated hydropower plants in North America. Johnson was appointed by President Obama as Under Secretary of Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Johnson holds 46 U.S. patents and has published 149 refereed papers and proceedings. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and is a recipient of the John Fritz Medal, the highest honor given by the engineering societies. She received her BS with distinction, MS and PhD in electrical engineering from Stanford University. Johnson also is an alumna of the 1975 International Science and Engineering Fair.

"Competing in the International Science and Engineering Fair opened up the joy of discovery through independent research," said Johnson. "It helped instill confidence in my ability to explore applications of imaging in living systems. It launched my career as a scientist-engineer, and that made all the difference."

Dave Shull is President of HP Solutions. As head of this business, Shull leads a team that builds employee productivity, advanced data science computing, retail and collaboration solutions for many of the largest organizations and for tens of thousands of managed solutions partners around the world. Before joining HP, Shull was President and CEO of Poly, the company formed following the merger of videoconferencing provider Polycom and headset maker Plantronics.

Shull brings to HP over 25 years of senior leadership experience in business transformation, complex business partnerships, operations and corporate development, having been Chief Executive Officer of TiVo and The Weather Channel as well as Chief Commercial Officer at DISH. Shull serves as board member and advisor to a number of technology start-ups and also supports a group of charities addressing ultra-poverty. Shull holds a BA in philosophy from Harvard University and an MBA from Oxford University. Shull is an alumnus of the 1990 Science Talent Search.

"Winning a top award at the Science Talent Search during my youth sparked my passion for innovation and problem-solving. It taught me the importance of perseverance, critical thinking and the power of collaboration. These experiences have been instrumental in my journey and have shaped me into the leader I am today," said Shull. "It's an honor to join Society for Science as a Board member and be part of an organization that is making such a profound impact on our youth and the future of scientific discovery."

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science)

Contact: Gayle Kansagor, [email protected]

SOURCE Society for Science