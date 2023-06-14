Society for Simulation in Healthcare Applauds New York Legislation Expanding Simulation Training in Nursing Education

News provided by

Society for Simulation in Healthcare

14 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH), the premier professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of healthcare simulation, enthusiastically supports the recent legislation signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, which expands simulation training opportunities for nursing students who now can complete up to one third of their clinical training through simulation experiences.

This landmark bill, A3076-A/S447-C, marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of nursing education and addressing current nursing shortages.

"The Society for Simulation in Healthcare commends Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to the healthcare workforce with her recognition of the vital role simulation plays in nursing education," said SSH President Jayne Smitten. "This legislation not only accelerates the healthcare simulation education and training processes for aspiring nurses but also underscores the efforts towards quality patient care and improved patient outcomes in New York."

This initiative offers nursing education programs the flexibility to provide hands-on experiential teaching and learning in clinical environments while addressing the limited availability of traditional hospital clinical placements. Essential hands-on experiences will expedite training and streamline the path to licensure, allowing nurses to enter the workforce more efficiently.

"Nursing programs across New York can now offer more options for clinical education, unlocking new opportunities for aspiring nurses," added Smitten. "By expanding healthcare simulation training and enhanced education, nursing students are empowered to develop the necessary competence and confidence required to provide exceptional patient care."

More work remains, however.

"While we celebrate this important early step for moving simulation education into mainstream healthcare," Smitten said, "further education and work remains for future legislation. We must clearly define the criteria and benefits of healthcare simulation certification and accreditation — both relevant to the individual simulation professional and to healthcare programs and organizations in our society."

To date, more than 4,100 healthcare simulation professionals from more than 40 countries have earned an SSH Certification, and more than 240 simulation centers worldwide have earned SSH Accreditation. Visit SSH's Certification and Accreditation programs to see why.

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH)

The largest healthcare simulation organization in the world, the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) is a 501(c)3 organization with more than 4,800 members from more than 60 countries. SSH was established in 2004.

SOURCE Society for Simulation in Healthcare

