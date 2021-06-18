Society for Vascular Medicine Elects Dr. Herb Aronow as its New President

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbert D. Aronow, MD, MPH, FSVM is the new president of the Society for Vascular Medicine. His term began today at the close of the SVM Annual Business Meeting. Aronow has been active as a leader in the Society during his 16 years of membership, having served two terms each as a Trustee-At-Large, Secretary, and President-Elect. He has also served as Chair of the Membership and Annual Scientific Sessions Program Committees.

"It is an honor to serve as SVM's next President and I look forward to working alongside the Board of Trustees and other Society leaders to advance the vascular medicine discipline and the care of vascular patients," Aronow said. "In collaboration with other vascular organizations, I plan to broaden our efforts around vascular education, research and quality."

Dr. Aronow is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at Rhode Island and The Miriam Hospitals in Providence, RI. He also serves on the editorial board for the Society's Vascular Medicine Journal.

Dr. Aronow earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and his master's degree in epidemiology from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Michigan, and cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology fellowships at the Cleveland Clinic.

Other SVM officers for the 2021-2023 term include Past President Raghu Kolluri, MD, FSVM; President-Elect Ido Weinberg, MD, FSVM; Secretary Elizabeth Ratchford, MD, FSVM; and, Treasurer Esther Soo Hyun Kim, MD, MPH, RPVI, FSVM.

The Society for Vascular Medicine (SVM) is a professional organization founded in 1989 to improve the integration of vascular biological advances into medical practice, and to maintain high standards of clinical vascular medicine. The Society is distinguished by its emphasis on clinical approaches to vascular disorders. To learn more about SVM, its mission, and membership, visit vascularmed.org or follow @SVM_tweets on social media.

SOURCE Society for Vascular Medicine

