Society of Defense Financial Management Launched as New Name and Brand at Premier Association Event

The American Society of Military Comptrollers Unveils Transition in Support of Evolving Defense Financial Management Profession

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) opened its annual Professional Development Institute (PDI) today by unveiling its new name and brand, in Phoenix, Arizona. The new name, the Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) supports the organization's evolution as well as its legacy of advancing the defense financial management profession.

The organization's new name, the Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM), was announced by Rich Brady, SDFM's Chief Executive Officer at the record-breaking attendance event. He explained what prompted the need to update the association's name and brand:

"It is with great pride and a profound sense of purpose that I stand before you today to unveil a milestone in our esteemed association's journey. As you know, we've been the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) for 76 years. Throughout this time, it's been a name synonymous with expertise and integrity in our field. However, the landscape of defense financial management has grown and evolved remarkably in recent decades, and this change reflects the diversity we have in the profession today.

In light of that evolution, today marks the beginning of a new chapter as we transition from the American Society of Military Comptrollers to our new identity: the Society of Defense Financial Management, or SDFM."

The SDFM brand incorporates a modern design and pairs the organization's military legacy with design elements and a color palette that are inclusive of its broader membership. SDFM includes a wide swath of military and civilian, corporate and federal, private and public organizations and professionals.

The SDFM tagline, "Advancing the Mission of National Security," captures the organization's goal of continuing to make a tangible and lasting impact not only for the defense financial management community but also contributing substantively to the country's national security.

As part of the rebrand, SDFM has launched a new website, SDFM.org, which showcases an improved user experience from streamlined navigation and content to updated search functionality and more. The platform will provide an enhanced, modern experience for its members and serve defense financial managers looking to learn about all the training, content, certification, and community SDFM offers.

SDFM also announced the launch of its updated Certified Defense Financial Manager (CDFM) and CDFM-A examinations. Eligible CDFM candidates are now able to schedule to take the new exam, following a months-long process that involved contributions from defense financial management subject matter experts. The CDFM is the sign of distinction in defense financial management.

About SDFM:

The Society of Defense Financial Management is the platform for competency, community, and content, supporting those who are mission-critical in defense financial management. With a wide membership that ranges from military to corporate professionals, SDFM continues to grow, serve, and help lead individuals to greater competency, content, and community.

For more information about SDFM, its rebranding initiative, and the vital work of defense financial managers, please visit sdfm.org.

Media Contact:

Charles McEntee

Director, Marketing & Public Relations

Society of Defense Financial Management

Phone: (703) 549-0360

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Society of Defense Financial Management