Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR) Names Award-Winning CRE Leader As New CEO

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIOR is pleased to announce it has named Robert Thornburgh, SIOR, CCIM, CPM, FRICS, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Thornburgh, a long-standing commercial real estate specialist and trailblazer based out of Los Angeles, California, brings more than 25 years of exemplary industry knowledge and leadership experience, with a strong focus on integrity and a transformational, service-oriented style of leadership. He comes to SIOR from Kidder Mathews, where he was a shareholder and regional president of brokerage for many years.

During much of his professional career, Thornburgh served as the CEO at Heger Industrial, a prominent real estate firm with a 60-year legacy in the Los Angeles market. Additionally, he has also served as SIOR Global President and sat on the SIOR Board of Directors. His knowledge and commitment to SIOR are longstanding and valuable assets. He has also been consistently recognized across the commercial real estate industry for his emphasis on innovation and his passion to help others achieve their goals. In 2020, he was honored as a "Best Boss" by ALM Media.

"It is with immense pleasure that I accept the role of SIOR Chief Executive Officer," said Thornburgh. "Being an SIOR has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career, so I am thrilled to have this unique opportunity to contribute in forward-thinking ways to this amazing organization and the broader commercial real estate industry that I care so deeply about."

Thornburgh began building an early foundation for a career path in real estate. Prior to leading Heger Industrial, he worked with R3 Investment Group in the 1990's - an investment company he still owns to this day. In 2017, Heger merged with Kidder Mathews. As part of the merger, Thornburgh joined the company's executive leadership team where he was influential in expanding the firm's presence across the West Coast.

He proudly holds four of the most respected designations within the commercial real estate industry – SIOR, CCIM, CPM, and FRICS. This is a distinction that less than one percent of all global commercial real estate practitioners maintain.

Thornburgh takes over as CEO as the organization celebrates its 80th anniversary and commemorates a designation that has signified the highest standard among industrial and office professionals since its inception. He was selected for the position out of a number of highly qualified candidates, vetted by both executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry and an SIOR CEO Selection Committee led by Craig Meyer, SIOR. Established in 1941, SIOR now extends to 48 chapters worldwide, consisting of more than 3,400 members in 42 countries.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Robert Thornburgh as our new leader," said SIOR Global President Mark Duclos, SIOR. "While our search was exhaustive, Robert's knowledge of the industry, passion for this organization, and commitment of integrity and innovation will guide us toward a prosperous future. No one will work harder, and be more dedicated to our organization, members, and staff. He has already proven to be an excellent mentor and role model to myself and so many others, and I look forward to where this organization is headed with him at the helm.

About SIOR (www.sior.com)

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading global society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 3,400 SIOR members in 42 countries. www.sior.com

SOURCE Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

Related Links

https://www.sior.com

