Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery Congratulates President Mahesh Jayaraman, MD, FACR, on Appointment as Chair of Department of Diagnostic Imaging at Brown's Warren Alpert Medical School

13 Dec, 2023, 10:55 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) congratulates SNIS President Mahesh Jayaraman, MD, FACR, on his promotion to Chair of the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Lifespan, effective January 1, 2024. He will also be appointed the Charles and Elfriede Collis-Frances Weeden Gibson Professor of Diagnostic Imaging.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Dr. Jayaraman on this well-deserved promotion. His groundbreaking research, strong leadership, and endless dedication to pursuing excellence makes him an invaluable asset to our field," said SNIS Executive Director Marie Williams Denslow. "We are very grateful for his hard work, contributions, and commitment to his patients, and wish him success in his new roles."

Dr. Jayaraman is recognized as a pioneering interventional neuroradiologist; his work has been published in more than 150 peer-reviewed journal articles, books and book chapters. He also serves as a Professor of Diagnostic Imaging, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School and the Director of the Neurovascular Center at Rhode Island Hospital. Under his direction, the center has gained international acclaim for providing cutting-edge care for patients with cerebrovascular disease.

As president of SNIS, Dr. Jayaraman leads SNIS in all its endeavors to enhance the field. Together SNIS members work to promote research, standard-setting, education and advocacy regarding diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck. With more than 1,000 members worldwide, the society is committed to providing the highest quality of patient care through these minimally invasive procedures.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Jayaraman has helped lead the SNIS effort to update stroke protocols across the nation through the association's Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign. These policy changes help ensure that patients experiencing a severe stroke are transported directly to a Level 1 stroke center by EMS personnel. He championed this work in Rhode Island, resulting in statewide policy changes in 2016.

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck.

