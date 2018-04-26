Society of Plastic Surgical Skin Care Specialists Elects Donna Erb, LA, NCEA As New President At Its 24th Annual Meeting

Donna has been a member of SPSSCS for the past 12 years, has been an SPSSCS Board member for the last 4 years and is also a member of the Aesthetics Leadership Community. Ms. Erb has been employed at Berks Plastic Surgery since 2005 as a licensed aesthetician and skin care counselor. With more than 20 years of experience in the field of aesthetics, she finds immense pleasure in educating her clients with information regarding nonsurgical services such as microneedling, laser hair removal and targeted treatments for rosacea. She has completed training in Obagi systems and specializes in advanced laser techniques.

"I am honored to be selected by my peers as President of SPSSCS and excited about our meeting this year where subjects including whether or not anything can treat cellulite and loose skin, how to combine treatments like radiofrequency and microneedling and customizing injection techniques for the male patient will be covered, among countless others in the aesthetic space."

"Donna will bring to SPSSCS the same energy and intelligence that she brings to her patients as a successful aesthetician who is always seeking out new treatments and education to enhance her practice," says Cindy Steele, immediate past-president of SPSSCS.

The annual meeting of the SPSSCS is held each spring in conjunction with the annual meeting of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) and the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF). This year, scientific presentations and instructional courses will help advance knowledge and skills in plastic surgical skin care. SPSSCS develops a curriculum addressing topics from cutting edge skin treatments to advanced pre- and post-operative clinical skin care.

About SPSSCS

The Society of Plastic Surgical Skin Care Specialists (SPSSCS) was founded in 1994 by a group of renowned plastic surgeons, members of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), who recognized the need to educate and provide clinical skills to skincare specialists who provide treatment to patients in the offices of board-certified plastic surgeons. The SPSSCS is uniquely positioned as the only national skin care specialty organization aligned with the plastic surgery specialty. The Society is comprised of 350 members who are either nurses or aestheticians. For more information visit www.spsscs.org.

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

