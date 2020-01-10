Society of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick in the City of New York Votes to Admit Women as Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick in the City of New York, the oldest charitable institution in New York City, is pleased to announce that the membership of the Society has voted to amend its by-laws in order to permit women to apply for membership. The Society is pleased to invite all women and men who are interested and eligible to submit an application for membership. Applications may be downloaded from the Society's website at www.friendlysonsnyc.com. Completed applications may be emailed to the Society at admissions@FriendlySonsNYC.com or by regular mail to the Society's offices at 3 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019.

The office can be reached at (212) 269-1770 or info@friendlysonsnyc.com.

SOURCE The Society of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick in the City of New York

