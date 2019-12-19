Society of Vascular & Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Announces New Officers and Board Members

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SVIN is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 Officers and welcome new members of the Board of Directors.

David S. Liebeskind, MD, FAHA, FAAN, FANA, FSVIN, FWSO of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will serve as SVIN's first elected Vascular Neurologist President with clinical and research interests in stroke and neurovascular disorders. He is Professor of Neurology at UCLA, where he is Director of the UCLA Comprehensive Stroke Center. He is Director of the Neurovascular Imaging Research Core, leading global efforts to advance data science and precision medicine of stroke imaging for prevention, acute therapies and recovery after stroke. He is also Director of the UCLA Vascular Neurology Residency Program, training the next generation of vascular neurologists and stroke experts. He has published more than 550 peer-reviewed articles and has a long-standing research portfolio of NIH grants. He is a member of the WSO Board of Directors and Past-President of the American Society of Neuroimaging (ASN). In addition to his service to SVIN, Dr. Liebeskind leads the International Symposium on Collaterals to the Brain, a scientific conference convening more than 50 countries each year since 2012.

Ameer E. Hassan, DO, FAHA, FSVIN of Valley Baptist Neuroscience Institute has been named President Elect. Dr. Hassan is a triple board-certified Neurologist who specializes in Stroke, Neurocritical care, and Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology. He is well published and focuses his research on artificial intelligence in stroke, advanced imaging, antiplatelet use, advanced aneurysm treatment, transarterial & transvenous AVM treatment and intracranial stenting. Dr Hassan is an Associate Professor of Neurology and Radiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Harlingen (UTRGV). He is the Head of the Neuroscience Department at Valley Baptist.

Ashutosh Jadhav, MD, PhD, FSVIN, FAHA of the University of Pittsburgh will serve as Treasurer. He is board-certified in neuroendovascular surgery, neurology, neurocritical care, and vascular neurology. Dr. Jadhav has published more than 150 peer-reviewed articles. He is an Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh where he also serves as Director of the UPMC Stroke Institute, Director of the Neuro-endovascular Fellowship and Director of the Vascular Neurology Fellowship.

Thanh Nguyen, MD, FRCPc, FSVIN, FAHA of Boston Medical Center will serve as Secretary. Dr. Nguyen has clinical and research interests in acute stroke intervention, brain aneurysms, AVMs, AVFs, pulsatile tinnitus and traumatic vascular injuries with over 90 peer reviewed publications. She is Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Radiology at Boston University School of Medicine. She was recently named one of Boston's Top Doctors.

SVIN would also like to welcome the following newly elected at-large members of the Board of Directors:

Dr. Amer Malik (re-appointed)

(re-appointed) Dr. Robin Novakovic-White

Dr. Santiago Ortega-Gutierrez

Dr. Sunil Sheth

About SVIN

The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology was created to achieve the highest level of care for patients through increased collaboration in scientific research and by educating young professionals and training young investigators. The Society also aims to provide opportunities to connect leaders in the field and provide a common ground for dialogue and creation of practice and safety standards. Our mission is to represent the advancement of interventional neurology as a field with the ultimate goal of improving clinical care and outcomes of patients with stroke and cerebrovascular diseases.

The SVIN Annual Meeting is a premier academic venue with scientific presentations covering the full spectrum of cerebrovascular diseases and stroke. Participants have the opportunity to discuss embolectomy, aneurysms and AVMs, subarachnoid and intracranial hemorrhage, endovascular saves and innovative approaches, new device review, international perspectives, and other-related topics. The SVIN 2020 Annual Meeting will be held November 18-21 in Los Angeles, California.

