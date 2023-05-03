Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) Announces Appointments of New Board Members

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Helene Epstein, Dr. Kenneth A. Mundt, Kamili Wilson, and Von Wright to its Board of Directors.

Helene Epstein is a freelance healthcare writer and longstanding member of the SIDM community. She has served on committees, panels, and various boards for medical research projects, healthcare organizations, public schools, and grant-givers. She is actively involved in the SIDM Patient Engagement Committee and a valued contributor as the author of SIDM's column Dx IQ which is focused on the organization's patient engagement efforts. Epstein is a graduate of New York University.

Dr. Kenneth A. Mundt is a career epidemiologist with a professional interest and experience in applying epidemiological concepts and methods. Currently, Dr. Mundt serves as Senior Principal Health Scientist at Cardno ChemRisk. He has designed, conducted, and published numerous epidemiological studies, performed critical reviews and syntheses of the published literature, and is active in the development of methods for integrating evidence across scientific lines of inquiry. Dr. Mundt specializes in the practical application of scientific concepts, methods, and evidence in evaluating causation, deriving health protective regulations, and for science-based evaluations for policy and decision-making purposes. Dr. Mundt received his Ph.D. in Epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Kamili Wilson has more than 20 years of experience in brand awareness and social marketing campaigns for Fortune 50 companies as well as non-profit leadership. Currently, she serves as AARP's Senior Vice President of Affiliate Integration Services. She served on the Executive Board of the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME), where she received the Edithe J. Levit Distinguished Service Award upon completion of her term. Ms. Wilson is also a former executive board member for the Arlington Retirement Housing Corporation (ARHC) and a former member of DoSomething.org's Corporate Advisory Board. Ms. Wilson is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

Von Wright has over 30 years of experience leading, growing and transforming organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 10 in the fields of technology, customer experience, strategy and marketing. Mr. Wright is also the founder of two companies where he has developed innovative teams and launched products. He is currently an independent Executive Coach and Consultant, and a Limited Partner and Senior Advisor to Zane VC, a venture fund that provides capital and mentoring to minority and women entrepreneurs. His personal experience with diagnostic error led him to start a healthcare business in 2014, join the board of a mental health organization in 2018, and become a passionate student of health science while advocating for healthcare transformation. Mr. Wright earned MBAs from Cornell University's Johnson School, and the Katholieke Universitat, Leuven in Belgium. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Wabash College.

"We are thrilled to welcome these highly accomplished individuals to our Board of Directors," said CEO Jennie Ward-Robinson, PhD. "Their impressive track records, deep expertise, and relevant experience, and will help us achieve our strategic objectives outlined in our new strategic plan, as well as drive growth for the organization and the field as a whole."

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) catalyzes and leads change to improve diagnosis and eliminate harm from diagnostic error. We work in partnership with patients, their families, the healthcare community, and every interested stakeholder. Members of the Coalition to Improve Diagnosis represent hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers, patients, and leading healthcare systems and organizations. Together we work to find solutions that enhance diagnostic safety and quality, reduce harm, and ensure better outcomes for patients.

