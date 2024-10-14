Society6 Announces Brand Refresh, Prioritizing Artist Spotlight and Design Inspiration with New Website Design

Beloved Art Marketplace Debuts Website Redesign in Partnership with Shopify and Pattern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society6 , the premier destination for design-focused home decor and lifestyle products, announces today a full redesign of their website that streamlines and transforms the art discovery and shopping experience.

"This redesign and re-platform represent a pivotal moment in Society6's evolution," says Julie Matrat, CEO of Society6. "This transformation positions Society6 at the forefront of the intersection of art and retail, merging Shopify technology with human expertise to deliver a distinct shopping experience. Our enhanced ability to determine and spotlight trending styles will not only improve our customers and artists experience, but also introduce a more visual and engaging way to shop on our site."

The redesign creates a more tailored experience for consumers to discover designs and artists, more easily inspiring them to express their individuality through art on products they see and use everyday. The new website features a more refined catalog of high-quality designs, putting the Artists back at the forefront of the Society6 brand identity. In partnership with Shopify, Society6's new site now leverages the platform's top-tier digital and merchandising experiences, married with Society6's expert curation, to highlight emerging trends and showcase a diverse range of art.

Key features of the new site include:

New, elevated customer experience & site design

Shoppable images and learning content throughout the site

More prominent features of Society6 Artists throughout the site, including improved Artist Shops

Improved navigation with a more intuitive site structure

Enhanced product filtering and search options

Streamlined product pages that combine multiple options into a single product page

New and improved checkout experience

In addition to creating new ways to best highlight Society6's impressive roster of global artists, the redesign addresses shopping pain points and offers streamlined solutions to issues.Society6 enlisted the services of Pattern, the design service agency specializing in brand identity, to identify sources of friction for target Society6 consumers. While many customers come to Society6 in search of specific items, many more come in search of design inspiration or guidance. The new site design addresses this by infusing more inspirational and aspirational designs and trends throughout all facets of the site, inspiring customers at every point in their shopping journey.

"Our work with the team at Society6 on their redesign, replatform and brand refresh has easily been one of the most rewarding collaborations that Pattern has had the privilege of being involved in" says Michael Janiak, co-founder of Pattern. "Our shared goals around placing creativity and community at the center of the new experience as well as leading with strategy and design to unlock new growth and build a solid new brand platform resulted in a stunning new site and an outcome that we're deeply proud of."

In addition to the refresh of the Society6 website, the brand has also announced their first-ever launch of duvet sets and sheet sets, a new addition to the bedding category. The collection features 16 designs from four talented artists. A collection that merges great design with quality and affordability, the duvet cover sets start from $79 and sheet sets from $89. Each piece is crafted from 100% OEKO-TEX certified brushed cotton, ensuring a supremely soft feel right out of the package. With sizes ranging from Twin to King/Cal King, there's something for every home decor style, from the vibrant Bright Posies & Stripe to the sophisticated Bauhaus Brussels.

This marks a new chapter for Society6, with a complete reimagining of how they connect with their consumer. By amplifying the voices of their talented artists and streamlining the path from inspiration to purchase, the brand has created a digital space that truly reflects the vibrant, dynamic nature of Society6. Learn more about the brand and explore new artists and design trends at Society6.com .

About Society6

Society6 is an artist-driven e-commerce retailer selling wall art, home decor, accessories, and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on more than 75 premium products, including art prints, throw pillows, curtains, rugs, iphone cases, bedding, and more. Discover more at society6.com.

