Society6 Unveils Patterned New Bedding Collection: Art Meets Comfort in Exclusive Launch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society6, the premier online destination for unique art and home decor, is thrilled to announce the launch of its debut bedding collection comprising duvet cover and sheet sets. This inaugural release features 16 exclusive, on-trend designs from four extraordinary artists, blending artistic flair with supreme comfort and an affordable price.

"We drew inspiration from four vibrant trends to craft this exclusive collection," says Tony Kou, Sr. Director of Merchandising and Planning at Society6. "We invited four of our most talented artists to bring these themes to life through their unique, inspiring designs." The featured artists—Megan Galante, Alison Janssen, Holli Zollinger Bauhaus, and Ana Rut Bre—have crafted a range of designs that effortlessly blend and layer to transform any bedroom into a beautifully cohesive space.

The debut collection includes both duvet cover sets and sheet sets, starting at $79 and $89 respectively. Each piece is made from 100% OEKO-TEX certified brushed cotton, promising a plush, supremely soft feel from the moment it arrives. Available in sizes from Twin to King/Cal King, this collection caters to diverse home decor styles and preferences.

Among the standout designs are Alison Janssen's vibrant "Bright Posies & Stripe" and Holli Zollinger's retro-inspired "Bauhaus Brussels." Whether you're looking to infuse your bedroom with a burst of energy or create a serene retreat, Society6's new bedding collection has something for everyone.

"This launch is a milestone for Society6," says Sara Jackson, VP of Product Development. "We've carefully curated this collection to merge art, style, quality, and affordability. Each design showcases the unique vision of our artists, while the high-quality brushed cotton ensures a soft touch in every bedroom."

The limited edition bedding collection is now available on Society6's newly relaunched website [www.society6.com]. With its exclusive nature, this collection is expected to be highly coveted, so customers are encouraged to explore the designs and secure their favorites early.

Society6 is an artist-driven e-commerce retailer selling wall art, home decor, accessories, and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on more than 75 premium products, including art prints, throw pillows, curtains, rugs, iphone cases, bedding, and more. Discover more at society6.com.

