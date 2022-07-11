Society's Biggest Problem and How Dance & Fitness Can Fix It

While technological advances have contributed significantly to society, they have also caused tremendous harm. It has never been easier to have anything you want delivered to your doorstep or to distract yourself from responsibilities with social media. The entire world is now paying the price for these conveniences as we see a rise in obesity and an overall decrease in resiliency. People are quitting on their goals faster than ever before and are therefore living lives riddled with disease, stress, anxiety and depression. We believe the dance and fitness industry has the power to change this narrative, with the right strategies in place.

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazily™ Fitness, which offers fitness programs based on the unique Brazilian approach to lifestyle, health and fitness, announced today the launch of their signature dance fitness program, Brazily™ Dance in the United States and Canada. This program uses authentic Brazilian music and dance to inspire confidence, joy, love and fun into the lives of its participants. We are now looking to license instructors who embody our mission so we can make a greater impact on the world, one class at a time.

Brazily Dance Class Brazily Dance

Fitness has always been the best way to build resilience and patience. However, over the past several years, with the rise in popularity of social media, the fitness industry has had a hard time staying true to these foundational principles in order to compete in an overly saturated market.

The industry has shifted their messaging and marketing in a way that promises quick and easy results which is extremely detrimental.

With this kind of messaging, people are becoming less capable of dealing with frustrations in life because they are brought to believe that life should be easy and that it requires little effort to achieve results they want.

Most dance fitness classes have also lost their dance essence since instructors feel the need to simplify their classes because people don't have enough patience to learn and progress.

As leaders, we need to be coaching people on the importance of doing hard things! It is through challenges that we grow and evolve. It is through challenges that we build confidence in ourselves to achieve great things. Dealing with the ups and downs in life with grace is essential to living a happier, more fulfilled life.

We are looking for instructors who understand that their impact goes beyond their fitness classes. We are looking for leaders to inspire people to live more confident lives following our unique Brazily™ Dance formula and principles.

Life isn't about making things as easy as possible. It's about rising to the challenges and becoming a stronger, healthier and happier version of yourself.

This is precisely the kind of impact Brazily™ Dance will have on the world.

