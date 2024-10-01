Socionext America Welcomes Yutaka Hayashi as New President

MILPITAS, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Socionext Inc., a leading provider of advanced SoCs to the global market, has named Yutaka Hayashi as the new President of Socionext America Inc. With decades of management experience in the semiconductor industry, Hayashi brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision to the company.

Yutaka Hayashi, President of Socionext America

Hayashi has been serving as Corporate Senior Vice President of Socionext since 2022 and will remain in the role while assuming the new position as President of Socionext America. His leadership and expertise will be pivotal in fostering customer relationships and advancing Socionext's mission, "Together with our global partners, we bring innovation to everyone everywhere."

Hayashi has been instrumental in helping Socionext gain its position as a global leader in advanced SoC solutions and in shaping the company's strategies toward global business expansion. He has also significantly contributed to the company's ability to deliver bespoke SoCs to customers worldwide for applications requiring extensive performance and energy efficiency, emphasizing faster time-to-market and global supply chain capabilities.

"I am truly honored to lead this exceptional team right here at Socionext America," said Yutaka Hayashi, President of Socionext America. "Our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaborative spirit, and customer success will propel us forward as we forge cutting-edge solutions for our rapidly evolving world."

Hayashi's appointment comes at an exciting time for Socionext. The company continues to expand its range of SoC products, addressing critical challenges in areas such as AI, automotive, hyperscale cloud computing, networking, and storage services.

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) serves as the US arm of Socionext Inc., a global leading fabless semiconductor supplier specializing in SoCs. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, SNA delivers cutting-edge technologies and a diverse array of customizable solutions. The company meets customer demands by providing high-quality semiconductor products, leveraging proven design methodologies and state-of-the-art implementation expertise. Additionally, SNA collaborates closely with industry-leading partners across manufacturing, IP, EDA, and software.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail [email protected] or call 1-844-868-1795. For company news and updates, connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext Inc., a leading global System-on-Chip (SoC) supplier, is a pioneer of the 'Solution SoC' business model. This innovative approach encompasses Socionext's 'Entire Design' capabilities and offering of 'Complete Service'. As a trusted silicon partner, Socionext fuels global innovation, providing superior features, performance, and quality that set its customers' products and services apart in diverse domains ranging from automotive and data centers to networking, smart devices, and industrial equipment.

Socionext Inc., based in Yokohama, operates offices across Japan, Asia, the United States, and Europe for development and sales. For more information, visit https://www.socionext.com/en/.

