Socionext Receives 21st "Technology Award" from the Japan Society of Ultrasonics in Medicine

The "viewphii-US" is a handheld ultrasonic diagnostic imaging system that features original LSIs developed by Socionext and integrate key functions to enable an innovative compact and lightweight form factor, supporting wireless operation with a battery life that lasts for three hours. The ultrasonic diagnostic imaging system technology and expertise are available for licensing to medical device manufacturers.

"It is very encouraging for us to receive this award in recognition of our efforts on developing this ultra-compact, ultra-lightweight diagnostic imaging system that is both portable and helps to broaden its utilization," says Masaya Tamamura, Leader of Medical Solution Team at Socionext. "Socionext is currently developing the next-generation handheld device that can deliver high image quality and performance comparable to mid-range console type of products. We will accelerate our R&D activities and strive to contribute to the advancement of ultrasonic diagnostic systems."

Handheld ultrasonic diagnostic imaging system "viewphii-US" product information: https://viewphii.com/about/

About Socionext

