Socionext to Showcase Advanced Image Processing Technologies at ISC West in Las Vegas Apr. 11-13

Partnership with Security and Surveillance Systems Experts

At ISC West, Socionext will exhibit a lineup of market-ready solutions for surveillance and security camera systems powered by Milbeaut image signal processors. The demonstrations will be delivered in collaboration with various industry-leading partners including Axxonsoft (Russia), DeepVision (USA), Edimax (Taiwan), e-globaledge (Japan), Finetree (Korea), LLVISION (China), Primax (Taiwan), and VHT (Korea).

High-Performance Image Processor for Security Camera Applications

Featured in these demonstrations is the SC2002 image processor, nicknamed "M11S", powered by the ARM® Cortex-A9 Dual 600MHz CPU. The chip is equipped with a high-performance DSP with built-in intelligence, which enables a wide-range of video monitoring and security camera systems optimized for crime prevention. It also incorporates the world's best 3DNR (Three-Dimensional Noise Reduction) and the WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) functionalities for capturing high-quality images under low light conditions. The SC2002 also achieves ultra-low power and consumes only 1.5W in typical operating conditions.

Full-Featured 4K Image Processor with Proprietary Image Processing Algorithm

Socionext will also feature the SC2000, or "M10V" series, with all the bells and whistles including Socionext's proprietary Milbeaut image processing algorithm while simultaneously achieving the optimum combination of high performance and low power consumption. The advanced functionalities of the SC2000 include the digital signal processor optimized for computer vision, image stabilization technology which does not require mechanical gimbals, as well as rolling shutter correction.

Hybrid Codec Edge Server for Surveillance Applications

Socionext will showcase a transcoding system based on the company's innovative "hybrid codec" module M820, equipped with the MB86M30 multi format codec and the SC2A11 multi-core processor. The M820 supports industry-standard multimedia framework FFmpeg, and provides high-density video transcoding functions to data center servers with outstanding efficiency.

In addition to superior processing performance and low power consumption, the M820 can generate various kinds of meta-data useful for a wide range of applications from IoT gateway to edge computing and large-scale processing in the cloud.

For ISC West 2018 website and programs, visit http://www.iscwest.com/Show-Info/

Click here for more information on the "M11S" SC2002

Click here for more information on the "M10V" SC2000

Click here for more information on the M820 Hybrid Codec Edge Server

