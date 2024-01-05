Socionext to Showcase Leading-Edge Technologies at CES 2024, Featuring Custom SoC Solutions, Low Power Sensors, Smart Display Controller, and Advanced Image Processor

Pacesetting SoC Products for Automotive, Data Center, and Smart Devices in the Smart Cities, IoT and Sustainability Zone, North Hall,

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext, an innovative custom SoCs provider with a distinctive "Solution SoC" business model, will showcase its leading-edge technologies and products at CES 2024, Jan. 9-12.

Socionext will be at booth 9971 in the Smart Cities, IoT, and Sustainability Zone in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Among Socionext's featured technologies and solutions will be the following:

Custom SoCs

With extensive experience in custom SoC development, Socionext established a distinctive Solution SoC business model that provides SoCs that are both customized and fully optimized to our customers' needs. The company offers the optimal combination of IPs, design expertise, software development, and support to implement large-scale SoCs to meet the most demanding and rigorous performance requirements in automotive, data center, and smart device applications.

With the Solution SoC model, Socionext delivers products and support that enable applications in the automotive segment, such as ADAS sensors, central computing, networking, in-cabin monitoring, satellite connectivity, and infotainment. In the data center segment, they enable high-performance compute, storage and networking applications. In the consumer space, they allow a range of smart devices, from earbuds to smart speakers and smart glasses to AR/VR headsets.

Low Power 60GHz Radar Sensor Solutions

The automotive-grade SC1260 series 60GHz RF CMOS sensor, which was nominated for awards at the Sensors Converge Show in Santa Clara in June 2023, can support multiple in-cabin use cases, including seat occupancy monitoring, child presence detection, and theft prevention.

The SC1240 series RF sensor for consumer applications allows users to easily enable multiple–person detection, gesture detection, and other high-precision sensing.

Socionext's highly-integrated CMOS radar transceivers incorporate antennae-in-package and an embedded signal processing unit for distance, angle, and presence detection in a small form factor package without requiring radio frequency or advanced signal processing design skills.

Smart Display Controller for Automotive

The Socionext's SC172x is a highly integrated, ASIL-B conformant graphics display controller featuring built-in mechanisms to ensure safety-critical content is delivered in compliance with the standards required by today's automotive display applications.

SoCs for Smart Devices

Socionext's Solution SoC model enables high-performance SoC for video applications that features a best-in-class image signal processor with built-in low-light support, coupled with an AI acceleration engine and a high level of system integration. Built using an advanced, low power manufacturing process, the 8K processor can be customized through silicon, packaging, and software suitable for a wide variety of applications.

Creating a proprietary chip requires a complex, highly structured framework with a complete support system to address each phase of the development process.

Socionext's "Solution SoC" business model embodies the company's deep understanding of SoC architectures and technologies - including IP, EDA tools, packaging, quality control and manufacturing – as well as its ecosystem of suppliers that lets customers develop feature-rich custom SoCs while maintaining ownership of key differentiating technologies that can deliver significant competitive advantage.

With extensive experience in custom SoC development, Socionext uses state-of-the-art process technologies to produce SoCs optimized for customer requirements.

