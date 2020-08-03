Socionext Unveils New HDMI Module "cecTalker"

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext Inc. today announced its unique new "cecTalker" (pronounced "C-E-C-Talker"), an HDMI module equipped with Socionext's HDMI controller IC. The new cecTalker is capable of connecting, controlling and linking devices that have HDMI terminals, such as audio and video equipment. The company has started shipping samples for device and equipment manufacturers.

cecTalker utilizes CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), a communication standard of HDMI, and enables devices connected through HDMI cables to perform new operations. Built on the company's expertise in HDMI technology, cecTalker allows users to easily integrate HDMI- compliant devices, even if they originated from different manufacturers and without the standard linkage functionalities. In addition to PCs, cecTalker supports development platforms such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino and SPRESENSE, making it easy for customers to work in their most familiar environments. cecTalker will be certified to the HDMI standard and can be used either in standalone mode or built into other products with added features and applications. Integration and use can be done effortlessly, from proof-of-concept and prototyping to volume production. Applications include connecting audio and video equipment with smart appliances, building home IoT systems, and utilization with video streaming services, medical imaging and industrial applications, among many others.

The current lineup of cecTalker includes the "HDMI" model with HDMI input and output terminals, and the "V-by-One" model with the added V-by-One and HDMI conversion functionality. Both models are currently being delivered as samples. Volume production and shipping are scheduled to start in January 2021.

cecTalker specifications

Product name "cecTalker"

HDMI model [Black] "cecTalker"

V-by-One model [White] Purpose · Prototype · Development · Mass production · Prototype · Testing · Development Function · CEC transmission function · CEC reception function

(requires development

costs) · 3-to-1 HDMI input selection

function · 2K/4K low-latency super-

resolution function · HDMI-to-V-by-One

conversion function · V-by-One-to-HDMI

conversion function · 4-to-1 HDMI input selection

function · 2K/4K low-latency super-

resolution function Interface HDMI Rx 3 ports (Connector: Type-A) 4 ports (Connector: Type-D) Tx 1 port (Connector: Type-A) 1 port (Connector: Type-A) CEC Standard Support for customization ARC Support for customization - V-by-One Rx - 1port Tx - 1port I2S Rx/Tx Support for customization 2 ports (for Raspberry Pi and

a sub-board) UART Rx/Tx 2 ports (for Raspberry Pi and

SPRESENSE) *1 2 ports (for Raspberry Pi and

a sub-board) *2 Power supply 5V/1A (Connector: USB

micro-B) *3 5V/1.5A (Connector: USB

Type-C)

*1 SPRESENSE or Raspberry Pi Exclusive

*2 Main or Sub Exclusive

*3 2.0A in case of SPRESENSE stacking

