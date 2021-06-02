Socionext's Advanced New Sensor Technology Ideal for A Wide Range of Applications

The brief, now available at http://socionextus.com/radar-spotlight , reviews how a smart sensor collects inputs from light, temperature, motion, and other factors in a physical environment, then uses its built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions. The highly integrated, low-power smart sensors can be used in a variety of applications to supply data on inputs to connected devices and management systems found in homes, offices, and public locations.

Socionext also has issued an application note entitled "Maximize Sensing Accuracy Using RADAR - Ideal for Everyday Applications with Advanced Calibration Features for Preventing Detection Errors".

It is available on the Socionext website at http://socionextus.com/radar-appnote

For the brief on the technology, visit http://socionextus.com/radar-productbrief

Visit https://youtu.be/d2plgkgKf8Q for a video that showcases various RADAR solutions, including 24GHz, 60GHz, and future Socionext sensor technologies.

Click on https://youtu.be/ilC_nRH3w3E for video footage demonstrating Socionext RF CMOS Sensors features and capabilities.

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail [email protected] or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

SOURCE Socionext America Inc.

Related Links

http://www.socionextus.com

