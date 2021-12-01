Sociopreneur, Maya Miranda Ambarsari Presents a Business Information and Authentic Data Platform for Global Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Miranda Ambarsari, as the President Commissioner of PT.Teknologi Cakra Internasional, who is also a sociopreneur and successful entrepreneur in several business fields such as e-commerce, shipping, and mining, has expanded business into IT industry. Herewith InterconnectDATA was founded, as a business information and authentic data platform for Asia and global market under the corporation. On this December, the application will be launched as a platform that provides detailed various business information and data authentic which every companies, investors, startups, and professionals can use for their business. She believes that the platform will be able to compete in the global market, and through this platform, every user on a global scale can obtain accurate and relevant data and information for their business needs and interests.

InterconnectDATA has been integrated with several trusted international partners such as: Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), S&P Global as an American-based company experts in providing Artificial Intelligence in real-world applications, and Statista as a Germany-based data provider company that specializes in market and consumer data, statistics data and statistics portals in the world.

The types of data provided include data for investment analysis needs, portfolio valuation, risk management and quantitative analysis. Added with various data from industry experts, analysis and market insights, which include insights about companies, target markets, data, research, credit ratings, benchmarks, solutions that governments, companies and individuals can rely on to make business decisions with confidence.

In addition, it also presents several ideal features that help companies, investors, startups, and professionals to analyze and determine business opportunities, identify and capture opportunities in various industries, generate business growth for startups, as well as turn on the transparency of the fast-moving global market full of dynamics.

Every user of this smart business information platform will be able to make the best decisions according to their preferences, because this platform provides authentic data and information that includes relevant recommendations, insights, business trends and market insights.

"It's a new digital business information breakthrough that is believed to be able to compete with the global market, especially those engaged in the information and data analytics business. The digital age has completely transformed the way that most business conduct operations, to keep company ahead of the competition, now it's the time to explore the importance of data in global market," said Rany Fardiany CEO of PT Teknologi Cakra Internasional and co-founder of InterconnectDATA.

Through InterconnectDATA, each user's market segment will be able to find out more authentic information, relevant market insights, and the latest business trends, thereby encouraging users to achieve goals according to their interests.

