SOCK CANDY AND DUNN-EDWARDS LAUNCH HAPPINESS-INDUCING HOLIDAY CAPSULE COLLECTION

The fashion-forward trio of socks illustrates how the 2023 Color + Design Trends identified by Dunn-Edwards translate beyond paint.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards today announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based Sock Candy , a color-forward fashion sock brand that celebrates unconventional personal style. Available starting today, the Sock Candy x Dunn-Edwards Trends Holiday Collection features three sock designs that incorporate colors featured in the Live in Joy palette within the Dunn-Edwards 2023 Color + Design Trends .

Sock Candy x Dunn-Edwards Trends Holiday Collection

The 2023 Color + Design Trends blend elements of the past, present, and future, with high impact and nostalgic colors making a joyful comeback. Live in Joy, one of four palettes in the campaign, brings optimism to the extreme, featuring graphic brights and fresh pastels that create a playful, celebratory feel.

"We are ecstatic to be partnering with Sock Candy. Their appreciation for color and whimsy aligns beautifully with the trends we've identified for the 2023 year ahead and beyond," says Sara McLean, Dunn-Edwards Color Expert and Stylist. "This collaboration is a fun way to translate the bold colors and energetic vibe of Live in Joy outside of the context of paint."

Designed to be paired with sandals and heels, the three happiness-inducing sock designs – Y2K Hearts, '80s Disco, and Figure Skater Shimmer – were produced by Sock Candy's design team and draw inspiration from specific colors in the Live in Joy palette:

To learn more about the partnership and to shop the Sock Candy x Dunn-Edwards Trends Holiday Collection, visit the Sock Candy website .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in more than 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 95-year-old company has approximately 1,800 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

About Sock Candy

Sock Candy is a statement women's fashion-sock line that celebrates unconventional, break-the-rules personal style. Funky yet elegant, the brand is known for whimsical prints, bold colors and quirky combinations. Designed to be paired with sandals and heels, the socks are meant to be the eye candy and are a fun way for women to introduce individualism into their outfits, whether they are working from home or dressing up for a night out.

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards Corporation