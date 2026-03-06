Socket Mobile Announces Industrial Scanning Solutions for iPhone 17e

FREMONT, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced that its rugged and industrial scanning solutions — including the XtremeScan, DuraSled, and DuraScan Terminal families — are compatible with Apple's newly released iPhone® 17e.

Building on the strong adoption of the iPhone 16e in industrial and commercial environments, the new iPhone 17e introduces enhanced durability and performance, making it well suited for demanding mobile operations. Combined with Socket Mobile's industrial-grade scanning solutions, businesses can deploy powerful and reliable iOS-based data capture systems across industries such as warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, retail, field service, and transportation.

Socket Mobile's XtremeScan, DuraSled, and DuraScan Terminal product families extend the capabilities of the iPhone 17e by integrating high-performance 1D/2D barcode scanning into rugged mobile solutions. XtremeScan delivers long-range scanning with extreme protection against water, dust, and drops for the harshest industrial environments. DuraSled and DuraScan Terminal solutions transform the iPhone into durable, handheld scanning tools with protective case designs and integrated data capture capabilities, enabling fast and reliable barcode scanning that fits easily in your pocket.

"Apple continues to deliver powerful mobile devices that businesses rely on every day," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Our continued alignment with Apple ensures that customers adopting the new iPhone 17e can immediately benefit from the performance, durability, and reliability of Socket Mobile's industrial scanning solutions. With support across our XtremeScan, DuraSled, and DuraScan Terminal families, organizations can confidently deploy iPhone-based data capture solutions built for demanding work environments."

Socket Mobile's scanning solutions are fully compatible with applications that use Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, allowing existing solutions to support the new iPhone 17e with minimal effort. Developers who have already integrated CaptureSDK can evaluate Socket Mobile scanners immediately, while application providers not yet supporting Socket Mobile's data capture devices can quickly enable reliable and consistent scanning performance within their apps.

CaptureSDK provides developers with a unified framework for integrating Socket Mobile's expansive portfolio of data capture devices, enabling applications to capture barcode data efficiently in real-world environments. CaptureSDK-enabled apps allow end users to easily interchange Socket Mobile scanners, ensuring organizations can select the best device for their workflow while maintaining compatibility across their solutions.

To learn more about how Socket Mobile's scanning solutions support the new iPhone 17e, visit the XtremeScan, DuraSled, and DuraScan Terminal product pages on Socket Mobile's website.

