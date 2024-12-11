Socket Mobile Announces New React Native CaptureSDK Update, Enabling Custom Camera Scanning for iOS and Android

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leader in data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is pleased to announce a new update to its React Native CaptureSDK. This update supports the React Native version 0.75.4 and enables developers to customize the SocketCam viewfinder within their applications, expanding possibilities for camera scanning integration on iOS and Android.

React Native, a popular open-source framework created by Meta Platforms (Facebook), allows developers to build cross-platform applications from a single codebase. Since its inception, it has powered thousands of popular applications, including Instagram, Tesla, and Walmart. Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK with SocketCam provides React Native developers with innovative camera scanning software—offering both the C820, a free version ideal for basic scanning needs, and the C860, an advanced option for robust scanning performance.

With Socket Mobile's latest update, React Native developers can provide users a flexible, tailored camera scanning experience with the new custom SocketCam viewfinder, available for both the SocketCam C820 and C860 barcode scanners. Developers can now choose between full-screen scanning or a custom, compact viewfinder—enabling more seamless integration into multi-function applications and enhancing the overall user experience.

In addition, the React Native CaptureSDK is now publicly available on GitHub, giving developers easy access to the latest tools, updates, and resources they need to integrate Socket Mobile's high-performance scanning software into their applications.

"We're committed to providing best-in-class tools and features for our developer community," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "The latest React Native update with the addition of the custom SocketCam viewfinder reflects our dedication to offering flexibility and control. It enables React Native developers to tailor data capture functionality to their applications' unique needs. With this new option, our partners have more freedom in integrating our high-performance scanning software into their apps, meeting diverse use cases with only a single, easy-to-integrate SDK. We look forward to continuing our mission of empowering developers with innovative, adaptable solutions that simplify data capture implementation and expand possibilities for application development."

The challenge for application developers is to service a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive and even multiple data types. CaptureSDK with SocketCam enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. Integrating CaptureSDK is entirely free for app developers, simplifying their development process by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket Mobile products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.

To take advantage of its capabilities, React Native developers must ensure that their applications use the latest version of CaptureSDK with SocketCam enabled. From there, the flexibility extends to the app's end users as they now have the power to leverage SocketCam C820 for free or easily upgrade to the C860 or a dedicated hardware scanner if they choose. The decision is solely in the end users' hands, keeping Socket Mobile's technology accessible to all.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

